Big Bang, BTS take home Golden Disc Awards

Popular K-pop boy bands Big Bang and iKON won big in the Asian categories of this year’s Japan Golden Disc Awards, according to the event’s official website Monday.Big Bang also won “Best Album of the Year (Asia)” and “Best 3 Albums (Asia)” for its MADE series albums and “Song of the Year by Download (Asia)” for the song “Bang Bang Bang” and the “Best Music Video” for the DVD of its 2015-2016 world tour titled “MADE.”Two other awards for Best 3 Albums (Asia) went to BTS (Bangtan Boys) and 2PM for the former’s second Japanese studio album “Youth” and the latter’s fifth Japanese studio album “Galaxy of 2PM.iKON took home two trophies for rookie artists, “New Artist of the Year” and “Best 3 New Artists (Asia).Hosted by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, the Japan Golden Disc Awards has annually honored artists who contributed the most to the Japanese recording industry and their works.Yonhap