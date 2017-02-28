AmorePacific chief officer inspires youth in new bio

Suh Kyung-bae

AmorePacific Group Chairman and CEO Suh Kyung-bae published a biographical book titled “See Far, Fly High” on Monday, the company said.The book reveals Suh’s passion for Korean youth by chronicling his experience catapulting a small company to a global cosmetics giant.“The book is not just about the successful path that Suh has walked,” the company said in a press release. “It details every little experience that Suh had to withstand throughout his career. It is going to give dreams and hopes to Korean youth who have to endure extremely heated competition.”In the book, Suh sends a message of dreaming high and staying curious.“There was a time when Korea’s cosmetics company was considered a declining industry which would only have domestic demands,” the company said. “But Suh kept dreaming of the global world having an AmorePacific lipstick inside their purse. It seemed impossible at first, but Suh kept chasing it,” the company added.“In the book, Suh tells readers to not have others interfere with your own beliefs and values,” the company said.Last year, Suh pledged to invest 300 billion won ($264.6 million) of his assets to a foundation supporting young researchers in life sciences. The cosmetics giant explained the move is one example of Suh’s belief in dreaming big.“Life science had nothing to do with the company’s own R&D activities. But Suh took an adventurous move to pioneer an area that has never been attempted before. Suh’s determination sent a moving message to the society,” the company said.BY JIN EUN-SOO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]