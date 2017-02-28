Hanwha opens up science contest for youth

Hanwha Group will begin accepting applications for its 2017 Science Challenge on Wednesday.Now in its seventh year, the company’s Science Challenge is one of the biggest science competitions for high school students in Korea. An average of 700 teams takes part every year, and 8,700 students have participated so far.The contest’s goal, according to the company, is to spark students’ interest in science and support those pursuing a career in the field.To provide a network for participants, Hanwha organizes meetings and field trips to Hanwha’s facilities for finalists.“Our pride in the Science Challenge is that it provides a chance and motivation for students to think creatively, proactively look for solutions and enhance their abilities in scientific research,” said a spokesman for Hanwha’s Science Challenge operations committee.The theme for this year’s competition is “Saving the Earth.” Participants will be asked to find creative ways to contribute to energy, climate change and water solutions.Each team is composed of two students and a teacher. Their first task for the six-month contest is to submit a research plan between Wednesday and April 2.They will go through two rounds until a batch of 20 teams will be selected to compete in the finals, which will be held at Hanwha’s HRD Center in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi, from Aug. 23 to 25.Professors, scientists and researchers from various fields including physics, energy and chemical engineering will take part in the evaluation process. Five top teams will be given scholarships ranging from 10 million won ($8,800) to 40 million won. Hanwha Group will also organize trips to globally renowned science institutions and engineering universities worldwide.In addition, 20 finalist teams will receive extra consideration if they apply to Hanwha Group for employment or an internship in the future.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]