Colorful collaboration

Popular Korean fashion brand Beyond Closet is known for collaborating with other fashion brands. This time, its designer and CEO Ko Tae-yong collaborated with American hip-hop group Odd Future for his latest capsule collection - the first Korean brand to collaborate with the group. Ko showed off his latest capsule collection on Wednesday at his flagship store, pictured above, in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul. Odd Future is not only a group of hip-hop artists but also produced a show called “Loiter Squad” and has a fashion line called Golf Wang. [BEYOND CLOSET]