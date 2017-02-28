Italian cultural leaders travel to learn design

Marva Griffin Wilshire

In an attempt to promote contemporary Italian design throughout the world, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs designated March 2 as Italian Design Day. To mark the first event this Thursday, 100 so-called ambassadors of Italian culture - composed of designers, entrepreneurs, journalists, critics, teachers and so on who have been selected by the organizer - will be scattered across 100 cities around the world, holding roundtable talks with local design experts.Visiting Korea will be Marva Griffin Wilshire, founder and curator of SaloneSatellite, a special event within Milan’s renowned Salone Internazionale del Mobile that is a showcase for young creative designers and students from universities and design schools from all over the world. She’ll be holding a talk with Choi Kyung-ran, dean of the Graduate School of Techno Design at Kookmin University and designer Jaehyuk Yang, co-founder and chief director of design and engineering firm, Umzikim, starting at 4 p.m. at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.According to the Italian Cultural Institute, after witnessing and learning about the ways and means of design and more in each visiting country, the selected ambassadors will return to Italy and share their experiences, “to see if they can lead to new ideas and influences.”Next year’s event will also be held in March in major cities around the world. The event will also include an exhibition curated after this year’s event alongside the discussion, says the organizer.Ambassadors to other cities include Patricia Urquiolo, Milan-based designer and architect, who will be visiting Tokyo; Simone Ciarmoli, designer at design and lighting studio CQS who will be going to Dubai; architect Michele de Lucchi to New York; and industrial designer Giulio Iacchetti to San Francisco, among others.BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [sharon@joongang.co.kr]