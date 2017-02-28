Economic jokes and low birthrates (국문)

A few days ago, I purchased “Who Cooked Adam Smith’s Dinner?” by Swedish journalist Katrine Marcal. After reading a review of the book, I was drawn to the subject.
Adam Smith, father of modern economics, discussed the economic structure of market transactions inspired by self-motivated economic actors as “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer or the baker that we expect our dinner, but from their regard to their own interest.”
But Marcal pointed out that he did not mention the labor of his mother, who had fixed meals for her unmarried son. She says conventional economics hasn’t reflected the economic values of domestic and care work.
In fact, when I was studying economics in college, my professor joked, “The easiest way to boost GDP at once is to have all housewives go to the neighbor’s house, do the same household work and childcare that they do at home and get paid.”
Students laughed and thought about the limits of GDP calculation, but I did not think much about the reality of not recognizing the value of women’s household and care work and problems associated with it.
This is the very reason why Korea’s policies to boost the birthrate constantly fail. When house and care work are packaged as “labor of love,” the actual importance and value in the economic system is vaguely calculated and underestimated.
One of the consequent problems is the low wages for the same labor when provided out of home. For example, fellow reporters who send their children to day care are worried that the pay level for the day care workers is so low that they may not be able to receive quality child care service.
Yet, the government is presenting absurd ideas to boost the birthrate. The latest controversy was a report by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs that claimed that the low marriage rate is a more serious problem than the low birthrate of the married couples. To increase the marriage rate, therefore, the report argued that Koreans should be discouraged from “unnecessary investment in education,”
which eventually leads to late entry into the marriage market. At the same time, the report argues, highly educated, high-income-earning women should be encouraged to marry men who fall short of their expectations.
Now I seriously wonder if the government hasn’t ever thought that our young people are increasingly reluctant to get married because the total cost of marriage — including child care and education — exceeds its future utility.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 27, Page 32
*The author is the cultural news editor of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
MOON SO-YOUNG
며칠 전 스웨덴 저널리스트 마르살이 쓴 “잠깐 애덤 스미스 씨, 저녁은 누가 차려줬어요?”를 구입했다. 서평에서 본 이 책의 화두에 끌렸기 때문이다.
고전경제학의 아버지로 여겨지는 스미스는 “우리가 저녁을 먹을 수 있는 것은 푸줏간 주인, 양조장 주인, 혹은 빵집 주인의 자비심 덕분이 아니라 자신의 이익을 추구하려는 그들의 욕구” 때문이라고 하며 각자의 이기심이 시장 거래로 조율되는 경제 구조를 이야기했다. 하지만 독신인 그에게 저녁을 차려준 어머니의 노동은 논하지 않았다고 마르살은 지적한다. 즉 그간의 경제학이 가사와 돌봄 노동이 경제에서 차지하는 가치를 제대로 반영하지 못해왔다는 것.
하긴 경제학부 시절 교수님이 이런 농담을 했던 기억이 난다. "GDP를 당장 쉽게 대폭 늘리는 방법은 모든 가정주부가 옆집에 가서 - 즉, A는 B의 집에 가고 B는 C의 집에 가고 C는 A의 집에 가서 - 자기 집에서 하던 것과 똑같은 가사 육아 노동을 하고 월급을 받는 것."
그 얘기를 듣고 킬킬 웃으면서도 GDP 산출법의 한계만 생각했을 뿐, 여성의 가사 및 육아 등 돌봄 노동이 객관 평가되지 않는 현실과 그것이 초래하는 큰 문제에 대해서는 그때만 해도 진지하게 생각해보지 않았었다.
지금 우리나라의 저출산 정책이 계속 헛발질을 하는 데에는 바로 이 이유가 클 것이다. 가사와 돌봄 노동은 '사랑의 노동'으로 아름답게 표현되면서도 정작 경제 시스템에서 그 실제적 중요성과 가치는 막연하게 다뤄지고 도리어 저평가된다. 그래서 여러 문제가 발생하는데, 이러한 노동이 가정 밖에서 공급될 때 가격 책정이 제대로 안 되는 것도 그 중 하나다. 일례로 자녀를 어린이집에 맡기는 기자 동료들도 보육교사 급여가 너무 적어 양질의 보육 서비스를 받을 수 있는지 걱정된다고들 한다.
이런 상황에서 정부는 저출산 대책으로 자꾸 괴이한 이야기를 하고 있다. 최근 논란이 된 한국보건사회연구원 보고서는 기혼자의 저출산보다 혼인율이 낮은 게 더 문제이므로, 혼인율을 높이기 위해 ‘불필요한 교육투자’로 결혼시장에 늦게 진입하지 않도록 유도하고, 고학력 고소득 여성이 눈을 낮춰 ‘하향선택결혼’을 하도록 유도해야 한다고 주장한다.
요즘 육아 노동 비용에 대한 인식이 높아져서, 그것과 교육비 등을 포함한 결혼의 미래비용이 미래효용을 초과하기 때문에 결혼을 기피한다는 생각은 해보지 않은 것일까? 보고서를 본 친구가 말했다. “행정자치부의 ‘출산지도’에 이어서 또 한번 국가의 목적으로 사육 당하는 개돼지 되는 기분이군.”