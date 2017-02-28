Jobs and income hold the key (국문)
Household spending fell in 2016 for the first time since our national statistics office tracked the data in 2003. Household spending was down 1.5 percent from the previous year when factoring in the inflation. People spent less because their real income dwindled by 0.6 percent.
A bigger worry is the reason why their income was reduced. The income of salary workers, which made up 67 percent of all income, grew zero percent. Massive layoffs and scarce jobs amid restructuring in the shipbuilding and shipping industry last year, on top of income stagnation, dampened consumer spending.
Job insecurity has led to stagnation in household income and spending. People inevitably tightened their belt. They were watching what they eat and wear and how they spend their time. Household propensity to spend also hit the all-time low of 71.1 percent. In other words, if they have 1 million won ($883) at hand, they were spending 711,000 won and keeping the rest for a rainy day. Because income has decreased, they spend less and save whatever they can because of insecurity about the future.
Since depressed consumption stems from structural problems, no micro-economic action will help to revive demand. The latest measures the government came up with to stimulate domestic demand is pitifully nearsighted and ill-targeted. The idea of letting people go earlier on Fridays for longer weekends and discounts in train fees would work if they had the money and the will to spend.
What are needed are fundamental and delicate policies to revive consumer sentiment. Jobs must increase and excessive education spending and insecurity about old age must ease. The government should be fully aware that the country is looking straight to the ill-fated path of Japan, which went through two decades of recession.
난해 가계소비지출이 통계청이 이 분야 집계를 시작(2003년)한 이후 처음으로 줄었다. 전년 대비 마이너스 0.5%, 물가상승분을 감안한 실질 소비지출은 1.5%나 줄었다. 가계 실질소득이 줄어든(-0.6%) 게 가장 큰 이유였다. 소득감소의 내용은 더 좋지 않다. 전체 소득의 67%에 달하는 근로소득에서 실질 근로소득 성장률이 0%로 근로자들의 소득이 정체된 것으로 나타났다. 이는 임금상승폭이 낮아진 것뿐 아니라 지난해 조선·해운업 구조조정을 시작으로 불어닥친 실업과 고용한파가 직격탄을 날린 여파다.
일자리 불안이 가계 소득 정체와 소비 침체로 이어지는 구조적 악순환을 만들고 있다는 신호다. 여기에 국민들도 초절약에 돌입했다. 술·담배·세금을 제외한 모든 부문에서 소비지출을 줄였다. 먹는 것, 입는 것, 문화생활 등 전 생활영역에서 지갑을 닫은 것이다. 이에 가계 평균 소비성향은 71.1%로 역대 최저를 기록했다. 100만원이 있으면 71만1000원만 쓰고 나머지는 저축했다는 뜻이다. 소득이 줄어듦에 따라 소비는 더 줄이고, 이로 인해 저축이 증가해 가계수지 흑자가 늘어나는 전형적 불황형 흑자가 고착화하는 양상이다.
최근 우리 경제의 발목을 잡고 있는 소비 침체가 이렇게 우리 가계 경제의 구조적 악순환에서 비롯됐다는 점에서 이젠 대증요법식 내수활성화 정책으론 소비를 진작시킬 수 없는 시점에 와 있다. 그런데도 여전히 정부의 정책은 땜질식 처방을 나열하고 있어 안타깝다. 지난주 황교안 대통령 권한대행 겸 국무총리가 내수활성화 관계장관회의를 열고 내놓은 한가한 대책이 대표적이다. 평일 30분씩 더 일하고 금요일 두 시간 일찍 퇴근하는 ‘가족과 함께하는 날’, 고속철 조기 예약 시 요금 할인 등은 소비욕구가 있을 때 먹히는 정책이다.
지금은 소비욕구를 잃은 현실을 타개할 근복적이고 섬세한 대책이 필요하다. 그 선두엔 일자리 정책이 서야 하고, 노후 불안과 교육비 지출을 줄이는 등의 구체적 대안이 나와야 한다. 자칫하면 우리도 '잃어버린 20년'을 맞을 수 있다는 경각심을 높여야 할 때다.