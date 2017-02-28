The ball is in their court (국문)

Special prosecutors under independent counsel Park Young-soo deserve our praise for their thorough 90-day investigation of the unprecedented abuse of power scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her longtime friend, Choi Soon-sil.
The prosecutors have made remarkable accomplishments on a myriad of suspicions over the lead-up to the establishment of the controversial Mi-R and K-Sports foundations, the leaks of sensitive government documents to Choi, Choi’s daughter Chung Yoo-ra’s illicit admission to Ewha Womans University, the existence of a black list of writers and artists against President Park and Samsung Group’s illegitimate financial support for Chung, an equestrian athlete — just to name a few. The prosecutors have brought to light those shady deals among President Park, Choi, An Chong-bum, former presidential secretary for policy coordination and others to offer privileges to the Choi clan.
But we have some regrets, too. Above all, the independent counsel team failed to investigate Park face to face despite her vow to “sincerely comply with the investigations.” She should have come forward and made clear her positions on various issues if she was really innocent. That was her last-remaining obligation as president. But she didn’t.
In the meantime, the special prosecutor’s probe into Woo Byung-woo, former presidential secretary for civil affairs, who is under suspicion for helping or conniving in Park’s abuse of power, are still ongoing. The prosecution must clear up all remaining doubts once they take over the case from the independent counsel.
The independent counsel wraps up investigations today. A call for extending their probe sounds reasonable. But they also have to take into account the Constitutional Court’s final ruling, which is expected around March 10. Special prosecutors’ investigations after Park’s dismissal or return can hardly avoid controversy. If the highest court delivers a verdict against her, followed by an early presidential election, the prosecutors’ investigation could trigger suspicion over the fairness of their investigation.
Irrespective of the stakes involved, all the parties need to accept Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn’s decision to not extend the independent counsel’s investigation, as it could help foster a culture of accepting the top court’s ruling.
The government needs to let at least some of the special prosecutors do their job in order to sustain a public prosecution. The government must help avoid a case in which only an assistant to the independent counsel have to deal with a number of lawyers for Park and others in the coming criminal trials.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 28, Page 38
박영수 특별검사팀은 지난 90일간의 수사를 통해 ‘최순실 국정 농단’의 실체를 상당 부분 규명했다고 평가받을 만하다. 미르·K스포츠재단의 설립 과정, 김종덕 전 문체부 장관 등의 인사 개입, 청와대 문건 유출, 정유라씨의 이화여대 부정 입학, 문화·예술계 블랙리스트의 존재, 삼성의 정씨 승마 지원 등 숱한 의혹들을 수면 위로 끌어올리는 성과를 거뒀다. 이들 의혹에는 박근혜 대통령, 최순실씨, 안종범 전 청와대 수석 등을 중심축으로 수많은 인물이 이권과 특혜의 촘촘한 망(網)으로 얽히고설켜 검은 거래가 있었던 것으로 드러났다.
아쉬운 대목도 없지 않다. 박 대통령의 대면조사가 무산된 점은 가장 크다. “(특검 조사에) 성실히 임하겠다”던 박 대통령의 약속은 빈말로 끝났다. 박 대통령이 진정 ‘거짓말’ ‘엮인 것’이라면 특검에 나가 육성의 기록을 남기는 게 도리이자 책무였다. 유감이다. 국정 농단을 묵인·비호했다는 의혹을 사는 우병우 전 민정수석에 대한 수사는 여전히 안갯속이다. 이를 넘겨받게 될 검찰은 ‘우병우 사단’이 건재한 상황에서 제대로 파헤치겠냐는 세간의 우려를 불식시켜야 한다.
특검 수사는 미완성 상태에서 오늘 종료된다. 수사 기간을 연장해야 한다는 주장에는 일리가 있다. 그러나 사건의 특성상 3월 10일을 전후한 헌법재판소의 탄핵심판 결정을 고려하지 않을 수 없다. 박 대통령이 복귀하거나 파면되는 상황에서 특검 수사는 논란을 피할 수 없을 것이다. 만약 조기 대선 정국으로 급변하는 경우라면 정치적 이해에 따라 중립성과 정당성에 끊임없는 의구심이 제기될 수 있다. 정치적 유·불리를 떠나 황교안 대통령권한대행의 수사기간 연장 불승인이 적법하다면 모두가 일단 수긍하는 게 바람직하다. 헌재 결정에 대한 ‘승복 문화’를 정착시키는 시금석이 되기 때문이다.
대신 정부는 특검의 효과적인 공소 유지를 위해 파견검사 일부를 잔류시켜주는 게 필요하다.20~30명가량의 사건 관련자들을 재판에 넘길 경우 특검보 한 명이 여러 건의 사건에서 변호사 수십 명과 상대해야 하는 최악의 상황은 막아줘야 한다.