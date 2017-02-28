Samsung C&T supports kids with rare diseases

Left: The Hopeful Sound Choir, comprised of children with rare diseases, performs during a celebration of its 10th anniversary. Right: Samsung C&T Resort Group donates 500 million won (440,000 dollar) to support children suffering from rare diseases. [Samsung C&T]

Samsung C&T Resort Group has donated 500 million won ($440,000) to support children suffering from rare and incurable diseases.Shin Hyun-min, president of the Korean Organization for Rare Diseases, along with 300 children and their families participated in a donation ceremony on Feb. 8. This year, the company funded 1,100 patients including Min Ji-soo (a pseudonym), who has congenital aortic stenosis.Rare diseases refer to those of unknown cause and have no known cure. The national health insurance does not cover many of these diseases, forcing patients and their families to incur huge costs. About 500,000 people suffer from rare diseases, with children comprising half.Min’s mother expressed appreciation for the donation.“My family and I have felt much economic pressure trying to deal with her three overlapping diseases,” she said, referring to her daughter’s condition. “Samsung’s donation has helped us tremendously.”At the ceremony, the Hopeful Sound Choir comprising children with rare diseases performed to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its establishment.“We are deeply moved by these children who have been growing up and overcoming their burden for the last 13 years,” the company said. “We will continue our support of children suffering from rare diseases.”Samsung C&T Resort Group has a long history of helping young patients dating back to 2004, when most of the rare diseases were practically unknown in Korea. Since then, the company has given 2.4 billion won to 500 patients.Not only that, it has also given an opportunity for the sick children and their families to visit Everland, the company’s amusement park in Yongin, Gyeonggi. Over 10,000 children and families have enjoyed the trip.In order to raise public attention, the company has been supporting the Hopeful Sound Choir for 10 years. In 2014, Samsung C&T Resort Group increased its donation for children’s scholarships, rehabilitation and treatment.In recognition of its contribution, the resort group won an official commendation from the Ministry of Health and Welfare in 2014.