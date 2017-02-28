Kuho’s fall-winter line makes splash in NYC

Models show off Kuho’s 2017 fall-winter collection, which includes oversized coat, jackets and skirts. [Samsung C&T]

Samsung C&T Fashion Group’s Kuho has landed in New York for a second time.On Feb. 11, the womenswear brand presented its fall-winter collection at Manhattan’s Spring Studio. It’s the second time Kuho has shown in the leading fashion capital after its first appearance in September 2016 led to contracts with Nordstrom, Lane Crawford, Club 21 in Singapore and Ssense, a Canadian online retailer.The recent trend of major fashion designers like Tory Burch, Kate Spade and Rag & Bone is to focus on presentation rather than collections, as New Yorkers prefer practical clothing. As a result, designers present their lineup through showcases so that customers can examine the details and business value of the clothes.Kuho’s showcase had 300 guests including Suzy Menkes of Vogue International; buyers from Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Barneys New York, Joyce, Galeries Lafayette from France, Harvey Nichols from the U.K. and luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter; and fashion directors from Women’s Wear Daily, The Wall Street Journal and Vogue.After the presentation, Samsung C&T opened a showroom at its New York branch to introduce the brand to the global fashion community.The company will also operate a showroom during Paris Fashion Week in March and target distributors and buyers in Europe.The main theme of this year’s fall-winter collection is scent collector, based off the job of a perfume maker, which requires deep understanding of emotion and creativity. The brand’s clothing expresses a delicate approach to women’s beauty.In particular, Kuho’s new oversized coat with its signature H-shaped silhouette was designed with the company’s own materials using a double-faced method, making it look sophisticated and comfortable to wear.The new lineup boasts a feminine boudoir look by using velvet and satin materials, and matching colors like burgundy, orange, cobalt, and blue. The design includes various flowers used to create scent. They are either printed or embroidered on the clothing to emphasize a romantic look. Ruffles and accessories give an extra touch to make for a polished style.Kuho’s Carry Over line embodies minimalism and includes timeless fashion items such as a zip-up/oversized coat, blazer, turtleneck, wide pants and asymmetrical hem skirt.The Collection line emphasizes a feminine look, especially in its skirt, cape and bustier. This line also includes a zip-up padded coat, jacket, flower-printed cardigan and blouse.The price ranges are $700-1,200 for a coat, $500-700 for a jacket, $300-500 for a knit sweater and $300-400 for pants.“We believe we are representing Korea while trying to develop our own brand value,” said Yoon Jeong-hee, Samsung C&T Fashion Group’s business manager for womenswear. “If Kuho successfully enters the global market, the brand as well as Korean fashion will reach a new level.”