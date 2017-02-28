Heartwarming Cheil-produced advertisement becomes a global hit

A Samsung Electronics advertisement produced by Cheil Worldwide which has received more than 84 million views on YouTube, making it the most viewed ad in India. [Samsung Electronics]

A Samsung advertisement produced by the India branch of Cheil Worldwide has won people’s hearts all around the world.Samsung in India released the video advertisement titled “We Will Take Care of You Wherever You Are” at the end of 2016. It reached 84 million views on YouTube in 40 days — the highest among Samsung’s campaigns in India.The advertisement gets millions of views every day and is on its way to exceeding one hundred million total views sometime this month. This is an amazing result, considering that only 3 to 4 global advertisements receive more than one hundred million views on YouTube a year.The 4-minute video tells a story about a Samsung Electronics engineer named Amit who drives a service van. He receives a phone call from a customer who lives in the mountains, asking for TV service. He begins his journey in the van, making his way up rough mountain slopes. After a perilous trip through narrow roads, trees and sometimes a flock of sheep, he finally arrives at a home for the blind. The teacher and children at the school have been waiting to watch their friend perform on an audition program on TV. When Amit fixes the TV and it starts emitting music, everyone starts dancing happily.Many people have praised the video on YouTube. Some have called it “the best advertisement ever,” while others have said, “I’ve watched it more than hundred times,” and “Samsung has made a magical video.”Samsung produced the advertisement to promote the Samsung service vans that can travel all around India and provide service.Although there are around 3,000 service centers in India, it was difficult for people in remote areas to visit them. Therefore, in October of last year, the company introduced 535 service vans in an effort to approach more customers.Last month, the American marketing magazine Adweek selected the advertisement as Ad of the Day with a headline “The Sweet Samsung Ad.”Cheil Worldwide previously had a record 35 million views with Samsung Electronics’ Smart Class ad. It tells a story about parents who visit their son who studies away from home and introduces an education program by Samsung.Experts have explained that Cheil’s success with its campaign strategy is based on thorough cultural and social understanding of the country they are advertising in. “A story that has a clear development and conclusion, beautiful mise-en-scene and appropriate background music that appeals to people in India,” said an official from the company, “Also, our story touches upon themes valued by Indians, such as overcoming difficulties, a happy ending and humanism.”These successful campaigns have contributed to making Samsung a beloved brand in India, the “market of the future.” Samsung Electronics and Cheil Worldwide plan to continue producing localized ads in the future.