2017.3.1 Ticket

Universal Ballet will stage one of its most representative pieces, “Giselle,” at the Gangdong Arts center. The scenes where the ghost-like Wilis appear are especially appealing. See THEATER, below. [UNIVERSAL BALLET COMPANY]

[THEATER]Gangdong Arts Center, Grand TheaterMarch 10-11: Popular romantic ballet “Giselle” will be performed by the Universal Ballet at the Gangdong Arts Center. “Giselle” premiered in 1985 and began touring the world in 2011, holding sell-out performances. It is now considered one of the company’s representative pieces.The ballet follows Giselle, a young girl who dies of a broken heart after learning that her lover is involved with someone else. The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, and 3 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 20,000 to 70,000 won.Godeok Station, line No. 5, exit 4Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterTo March 5: This musical’s story follows bodyguard Jeong-hak’s attempt to solve a 20-year mystery. In 1992, Jeong-hak and his colleague Mu-yeong took on a mission to protect a woman. But after a few days, Jeong-hak was left alone to find out that the woman has disappeared with Mu-yeong.Jeong-hak confronts a very similar case in 2012 when bodyguard Dae-sik disappears with Hana, the president’s daughter. As Jeong-hak tries to disentangle this mystery, clues and traces of Mu-yeong and the woman’s disappearance surface.Since this Korean musical premiered in 2013, it has been widely praised and has won numerous awards.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; at 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 130,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Seoul Arts Center, Jayu TheaterTo March 5: A novel by one of the most beloved foreign authors in Korea, Bernard Werber, takes the stage in the form of a play. The book “Our Friends, the Humans” follows a storyline in which a man and a woman find themselves trapped inside glass walls and work to solve their mysterious predicament.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturdays; and at 3 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays.Tickets range from 34,000 won to 49,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterMarch 31 to April 23: In celebration of Seoul Metropolitan Theater’s 20 years, the theater company will present “The Pretenders,” the play’s first premiere in Korea in its 154 years.The story centers around the historic conflict between Hakon, Skule and Nikolas, who represent the monarchy, the noblemen, and the church, respectively.After the death of Sverre Sigurdsson, king of Norway, the three men claim themselves to be the rightful ruler of the now empty throne.Suspicions and conflict in the air, the evil of man is fully revealed as the audience begin to question if the actions by the three men in pursuit of power is just.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Tuesdays.Tickets range from 20,000 to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Charlotte TheaterApril 4 to June 25: Broadway’s touring production of the popular musical “Dreamgirls” will be visiting Korea in April.Featuring favorite songs such as “Listen,” “One Night Only,” and “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” Korean fans will be able to experience these hits and more sung by the new cast featuring Bree Jackson and Candice Marie Woods.The story follows the African-American trio of Deena, Effie and Lorrell, who repeatedly fail auditions to become singers. The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No.2 and No. 8, exit 3[MUSIC]Kumho Art HallMarch 2: Gold medalist of the International Tchaikovsky Competition in 2015 at the age of 20, Romanian cellist Andrei Ionita is having his first recital in Korea.Known for his delicate controls and elegant performance, he has prepared a balanced repertoire to show off his multi-colored side. He will start off the show in a warm and emotional way with a French cello repertoire, playing Francoeur’s “Sonata for Cello,” “Harpsichord in E major” and Stravinsky’s “Suite Italienne.” The next part of the show will consist of Schumann’s “Three Romances” and Shostakovich’s Sonata for Cello and Piano to show off cello’s more masculine and tougher side.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday.Tickets are fixed at 50,000 won ($44.22)Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 7Olympic Park, Olympic HallMarch 3-5: Resembling more of a vocal quartet than a female idol group, Mamamoo follows up last year’s successful concert that sold out in a minute, with MOOSICAL Curtain Call.Heralded as one of the best Korean idol groups in terms of performance, Mamamoo will be presenting a more diverse repertoire compared to last year’s concert.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Friday; 6 p.m. on Saturday; and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets are fixed at 99,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Seoul Sports Complex, Jamsil ArenaMarch 3-4: Boy band Infinite is coming back for their third biannual grand-scale fan meeting “Infinite Gathering.”This two-day fan meet, with members of the boy group granting fan’s wishes, is an attempt to communicate with their fans, including their core fan base, known as Inspirit.Last year, Infinite gave their fans their sixth mini-album, “Infinite Only,” and was nominated for the Best Male Group category in the Mnet Asian Music Awards of 2016.The shows start at 8 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets are fixed at 44,000 won.Sports Complex Station, line No. 2, exit 6 or 7Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallMarch 4: Legendary tenor Jose Carreras is visiting Seoul as a part of his final world tour. Carreras has devoted his life to music for almost 50 years.The tenor made his debut in 1970 at age 24, gaining international fame over the course of his career.He became so popular that he eventually played the lead role in 24 operas only four years after his debut. Amidst his peak, however, came an unexpected diagnosis of leukemia in 1987. He managed to fully recover, returning to the stage after a few months.Korean Symphony Orchestra will share the stage with Carreras while David Gimenez joins as the conductor.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 280,000 won.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Olympic Park, SK Olympic Handball StadiumTo March 5: Pop group 2PM return to perform in Korea for the first time since 2015’s “House Party.”Having delved into individual careers for the past few years, fans will welcome the final concert for the group before a few members, including Jun. K, take a leave for their military service.The performances will take place over two weekends and starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays; 5 p.m. on Saturdays; 4 p.m. on Sundays.Tickets are fixed at 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3LG Arts CenterMarch 8: Pianist of the legendary Miles Davis Band, and member of illustrious fusion jazz group Return to Forever, Chick Corea returns to Korea with the entirety of the Elektric Band.With live performances described as “like a freight train at full speed,” the Elecktric Band’s energy will no doubt lighten up the LG Arts Center.For half a century and even at the age of 75, Chick Corea has not shown signs of slowing down, with 63 nominations and 22 Grammy Awards speaking volumes in itself.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 50,000 to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2 exit 7Kumho Art HallMarch 23: Raved about by the Washington Post as a noteworthy pianist, Behzod Aburaimov has made a sensational debut, with many prominent management agencies vying to sign a contract with him.He is planning to show off his charismatic side by playing pieces from Bach, Busoni, Schubert and Beethoven.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday.Tickets are fixed at 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 7[FESTIVAL]Olympic Park 88 Jandi MadangApril 23: Muse In City, Korea’s only festival with an all-female lineup, is to be held in Korea for the fourth time. The one-day music festival, which launched in 2013, focuses on female artists and an audience with a wide range of music genres.This year’s line up includes Norah Jones and Corinne Bailey Rae, among other female artists.The time table will be posted on the website.Tickets are 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3GREENPLUGGED SEOUL 2017Nanji Hangang ParkMay 20-21: In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul promises to bring big domestic names to its main stages, with appearances from rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already confirmed.Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.The starting time will be announced on the official website on April. 26.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets, and more tickets are expected to open.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7SEOUL JAZZ FESTIVAL 2017Olympic ParkMay 27-28: The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The lineup, released prior to the early-bird ticket being released, features world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai as well as synth-pop duo HONNE.The full lineup will be released in the coming days, and fans will be excited to who will be there, as big names such as pianist Sergio Mendes, band Earth Wind and Fire, R&B singers Eric Benet and Ledisi have all appeared at this long-standing festival. Domestic bands such as J Rabbit, Kiha & The Faces and Standing Egg have all been featured as well.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.