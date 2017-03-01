KBS drama stars officially dating

Another couple has officially acknowledged dating rumors, with the agencies of Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee confirming that the two are in a relationship yesterday.The two were cast as husband and wife in the KBS drama “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop,” and have formed a loving relationship on set and in real life as well.FNC Entertainment, Lee Dong-gun’s agency said, “Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee have only recently started their relationship. Their relationship is still in its early stages, and we hope people can bless them.”Jo’s agency Kingkong Entertainment was cautious but also said, “The dating rumors between Lee Dong-gun are true, but they have only just started dating.”Lee has starred in 2004 drama “Lovers in Paris” and the movie “Changing Partners” in 2007, while Jo has starred in “My Husband Got a Family” and 2013’s hit drama, “Nine.”By Kim Jung-kyoon