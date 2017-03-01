Taeyeon, Suzy release new music

Two top female artists in the Korean music industry released new material yesterday. Taeyeon released her first regular album since her debut with legendary girl group Girls’ Generation more than a decade ago, while a member of Miss A, Suzy, released a collaboration with Park Won.Both artists are regarded as chart-toppers who have previously released singles with or without their groups that have dominated the charts. They are also representatives of two powerhouses of the Korean music industry - SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, respectively - and music fans are following closely to see who will come out on top.Taeyeon’s contender is “Fine,” the title track off her newly released album, “My Voice.”Suzy is a cementing her status as a go-to artist for collaborations, as her previous work with boy group EXO’s Baek-hyun in “Dream” was one of the most loved songs of last year. This time with Park Won, Suzy attempts to capture a sweet spring feeling.By Kim Jung-kyoon