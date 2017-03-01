FKI goes adrift (국문)

The journey to find the new chairman for the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) that ended up with Huh Chang-soo was an act of black comedy. After all the fuss, it all came back to November 2016, when it was revealed that the lobbying group for chaebol had led the fundraising for the K-Sports and Mi-R foundations.
The FKI sent out a press release that the current chairman Huh of GS Group would serve another term. While the board members and elder business leaders worked hard to recruit a new chairman, all candidates declined the offer, which led to Huh’s reappointment.
In the end, Heo could not allow the chairmanship vacuum and took the job again. It is too bad for Huh, who is serving the two-year term for the fourth time. Whenever he got a chance, he said he wanted to step down.
The challenge of filling the chairmanship shows the gravity of the trouble for FKI. The big four business groups — Samsung, Hyundai, LG and SK — and major members, including Posco, have turned their backs on the federation. Companies with middle standing that have little alternative channels are perplexed. They are concerned that they don’t have a voice representing them when the National Assembly deals with a revision to the commercial law. They also want to have a free ride with the FKI as they don’t want to take the risks themselves.
What’s more serious is that they still don’t have a direction for reform. Aside from abstract ideas like “contributing to the Korean economy by creating jobs,” the FKI hasn’t decided what it should be doing in the future. It did not bring in an outside specialist, which had been mentioned as a possibility.
It was the last remaining pride to have a chairman among the members. In the inauguration speech, however, Huh did not give much clue about the future of the FKI. Is that simply because he had just accepted the reappointment the night before and had little time to plan for the future? Probably not.
Staff at the secretariat seem to have vague hopes that better days would come once the situation is under control. Their dominant sentiment is that the crisis originated from the “unique political situation of the Korean society.”
The reflection and repentance appears skin-deep. Former vice chairman Lee Seung-chul, who had been involved in Choi Soon-sil’s power abuse by raising funds from major companies, attended the general assembly and was seated at the head table. The FKI did not hold him accountable, and he has been paid the full compensation for his 18 years of service as an executive.
How can the FKI reinvent itself without true repentance? If it fails to innovate and dissolves in the end, all the intangible assets such as accumulated research results and international network would disappear. I fear that the concern would become a reality, as the FKI has been going in circles for several months.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 27, Page 33
*The author is an industrial news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
JEON YEONG-SEON
‘도로 허창수’로 귀결된 전국경제인연합회 신임 회장 찾기 여정은 한 편의 ‘블랙 코미디’였다.
야단법석 끝에 전경련의 K스포츠·미르재단의 대기업 모금 주도 사실이 불거진 지난해 11월의 상태로, 그러니까 원점으로 돌아왔기 때문이다.
전경련은 24일 오전 허창수(GS 회장) 현 전경련 회장의 연임을 알리는 자료를 냈다. 전날 저녁까지 회장단과 재계 원로들 이 총동원돼 신임 회장 영입을 시도했지만 후보들이 모두 고사해 마련된 고육책이었다.
결국 회장 공석 사태를 외면할 수 없었던 허 회장이 짐을 다시 떠안게 됐다. 이로써 2년 임기의 전경련 회장을 네 차례나 맡게 된 허 회장은 딱하게 됐다. 그는 기회가 있을 때마다 “물러나겠다”고 했다.
전경련이 회장 자리를 채울 수 없다는 것은 그만큼 현재의 무게가 간단치 않다는 의미다. 4대 그룹(삼성·현대·LG·SK)을 포함해 포스코 등 주요 회원사는 이미 등을 돌렸다. 전경련의 위기에 별도의 소통 창구가 없는 중견 기업들은 난처해한다. 당장 곧 국회에서 다뤄질 상법개정안 등에서 기업 입장을 대변하는 목소리가 없다는 걱정이 나온다. 상황은 우려하지만 직접 위험 부담을 질 수 없다는 무임승차 심리도 보인다.
더욱 심각한 것은 여전히 개혁의 방향조차 없다는 점이다. “일자리 창출로 한국 경제에 기여”와 같은 추상적인 개념만 떠다닐 뿐 전경련이 앞으로 어떤 일을 해야 하는지도 정하지 못했다. 전경련은 한때 거론된 외부 전문가 영입 카드는 쓰지 않았다. 그래도 회원사에서 회장을 내야 한다는 마지막 자존심이 작용했다는 분석이다. 허 회장은 이날 취임사에서 전경련의 미래에 대한 별 단서를 남기지 않았다. 어찌 보면 당연하다. 전날 밤 겨우 연임을 수락했는데 향후 계획을 다듬었을 리 만무하다.
사무국 직원들은 “사태가 진정되면 좋은 날이 올 것”이라는 막연한 기대를 품고 있는 듯하다. 이번 사태가 ‘한국의 사회 정치적 특수성’에서 비롯된 것이라는 정서가 지배적이다. 이 때문에 반성도 말뿐이다. 대기업 모금을 주도하며 최순실씨 국정 농단에 한몫한 이승철 전 상근 부회장은 웃는 얼굴로 총회에 참석해 헤드 테이블을 지켰다. 전경련은 그에게 어떠한 책임도 묻지 않았다. 덕분에 18년 임원으로 재직한 보상 대가도 규정대로 다 받았다고 한다.
전경련이 제대로 된 반성을 하지 않는데 그들의 말대로 환골탈태가 가능할까. 뼈를 깎는 혁신에 실패해 결국 해체된다면 그간 애써 쌓아온 연구 성과나 국제 인맥 등 무형의 자산마저 결국 사라지게 된다. 수개월째 제자리걸음을 하고 있는 전경련을 보면 이런 걱정이 현실이 될까 두렵다.
전영선 산업부 기자