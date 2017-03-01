Stop Beijing’s pressure (국문)
At Monday’s board meeting, Lotte Group voted in favor of handing over its golf course nestled among mountains of Seongju County in North Gyeongsang to the military as a site to host the battery of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system. The fifth largest local conglomerate has been stalling its final say to the decision in fear of damages to its operations in China. Lotte will be signing a contract with the Defense Ministry to exchange Lotte Skyhill Country Club for a military site in Namyangju in Gyeonggi. The U.S. missile defense system could be deployed by June at the earliest.
Beijing could go blatant with its retaliation to Lotte. The Chinese media is mixed. The Global Times, run by its state newspaper People’s Daily, bluntly told Lotte to leave China if it cannot change its position in its Chinese edition. But its English edition carried a commentary advising “a careful evaluation” on sanctions against Lotte, which runs department and discount stores and lifestyle brands in China. The article reminded readers of the losses from the sanctions as Lotte runs 120 large-scale supermarket chains and has 700 Chinese employees.
Lotte is also planning to build a theme park in Shenyang that could create jobs for tens of thousands. Jobs of working-class Chinese and an array of Chinese suppliers and business partners to Lotte would be at stake if the Korean company is hurt and pushed out of the market, the English commentary warned. Voices of sense may be building up in China.
The economies of South Korea and China have been growing reciprocally. The Chinese government must consider the ramifications against jobs and consumers if it hits a private enterprise in a political vendetta. Beijing is losing its rationale to go on opposing to the Thaad deployment with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un turning more and more provocative with missile saber-rattling and the public assassination of his half-brother.
If China continues to intimidate Lotte, it could risk triggering anti-Chinese sentiment in Korea too. No one will gain anything from the skirmish.
The government must continue its diplomatic endeavors so that a private company is not hurt by a public decision to defend sovereignty and security.
JoongAng Ilbo, Feb. 28, Page 38
롯데가 어제 이사회를 열고 자사 소유인 경북 성주군 성주골프장을 고고도 미사일 방어(THAAD·사드) 체계용 부지로 제공하기로 확정했다. 롯데는 중국 사업의 불이익을 우려해 그간 의사결정을 미뤄왔다. 이에 따라 롯데는 이달 안에 국방부와 최종 계약을 맺고 성주골프장을 경기도 남양주 군용지와 맞교환하게 됐다. 부지 문제가 일단락되면서 한미 양국은 이르면 상반기, 늦어도 올해 안에 사드를 배치할 수 있게 됐다.
문제는 이를 계기로 롯데가 중국으로부터 받을 압박의 수위가 더욱 높아질 가능성이다. 이 상황에서 주목할 점은 롯데의 사드 부지 제공과 관련한 중국 측의 최근 반응이 엇갈린다는 사실이다. 공산당 기관지 인민일보의 중문판 자매지인 환구시보는 “롯데가 입장을 바꿀 수 없다면 중국을 떠나야 한다”는 사설을 실어 강경론을 대변했다. 하지만 인민일보의 영문판 자매지인 글로벌 타임스는 평론에서 “양국 경제가 복잡하게 얽혀있는 상황에서 보복은 중국에 ‘양날의 칼’과 같다”며 신중론을 제기했다. 롯데가 중국에 투자해 많은 일자리를 창출했음을 지적하면서 중국이 롯데를 압박하면 중국 기업과 노동자들도 영향을 받을 수밖에 없다며 현명한 대응을 주문했다. 우리는 중국에서 이런 합리적인 목소리가 힘을 얻고 있는 상황에 주목한다.
실제로 한국과 중국의 경제는 상호 시너지를 내며 발전해왔다. 중국 정부는 이런 과정에서 경제 논리가 아닌 정치적 명분으로 민간 기업을 압박할 경우 그 영향이 고스란히 자국 일자리 피해와 소비자 부담으로 이어진다는 사실을 헤아려야 한다. 더구나 미사일 발사와 김정남 독살테러 등 북한의 도발이 갈수록 노골화하면서 북한 미사일로부터 한반도를 지키기 위한 사드에 중국이 반대할 명분은 갈수록 약해지고 있다. 이런 상황에서 중국이 롯데를 압박하면 한국에서 반중정서가 확산할 가능성도 염려된다. 이런 상황은 양국 모두에 실익이 없다. 정부도 우리의 주권적인 결정 때문에 민간 기업이 글로벌 사업에서 부수적 피해를 입는 일이 없도록 총력 외교전을 펼쳐야 한다.