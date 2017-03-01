A time to reflect (국문)

We are depressed on March 1, the day when our ancestors proudly staged a nationwide independence movement against Japan’s colonial rule 98 years ago. We are embarrassed at the sad reality in which our national flag has become a symbol of national division.
While those protesting the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye are chanting to save the nation with national flags in their hands, others with candles are bent on a “crusade” to rekindle the flame of a struggle to bring down the president.
Our Constitution begins with a preface proclaiming the legitimacy of the Republic of Korea, which inherited the legitimacy of the interim government in Shanghai, which was set up shortly after the independence movement. Why is that?
The Declaration of Independence signed by 33 prominent leaders professed that Joseon was a sovereign country with independent people. At the same time, it adhered to the spirit of nonviolence, calling for the building of a nation of our own — not destroying others — and encouraging our own awakening — not blaming or resenting others. Championing the farsighted values of a “Permanent Peace in East Asia,” the declaration denounced Japan’s imperial ambition with dignity, while urging a revival of the Korean culture at the same time. Buddhist reformer and poet Han Yong-un pleaded with the people to abandon intransigence and respect the order to make our positions clear.
Another lesson from the declaration is integration of our people beyond the boundaries of ideology, region and class. The 33 leaders embraced Christianity, Buddhism and other indigenous religions. Amid the rapid proliferation of socialist ideology after the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, all the people were united under the banner of sovereignty.
The establishment of an interim government in Shanghai after the declaration was inevitable. On April 11, 1919, the provisional government enacted and promulgated a charter which defined it as a democratic republic after specifying the scope of the people’s freedom, rights and responsibilities.
March 1 is the day when we should remind us of the true values of the Declaration of Independence — such as unity and nonviolence — in memory of our forefathers’ devotion and sacrifice. It is also a day to reflect on the proud tradition of the independence movement. What do protesters sharply divided over the presidential impeachment have to do with the legacy of the movement? We hope they do not disappoint their ancestors this day.
JoongAng Ilbo, Mar. 1, Page 26
통합, 비폭력, 질서가 독립선언 참뜻
분열, 막말, 폭력 3.1절 시위는 억지
선열 부끄럽지 않게 모두 자제할 때
98년 세월이 흐른 올 3ㆍ1절은 가장 우울한 심경으로 맞게 됐다. 거리에 나부끼는 태극기조차 박근혜 대통령 탄핵 반대 측 시위의 대명사로 불리며 나라에 분열의 골이 파인 착잡한 현실이다. 탄핵 찬성 측은 “촛불 항쟁이 3ㆍ1운동 연장선”이라 외치고, 반대 측은 “도끼 들고 나라 구하러 가자”는 구호를 쏟아낸다. 3ㆍ1절이 자기 편의 승부처나 디데이라도 되는 듯 광장 결집을 선동하고 있다.
우리 헌법은 그 유래와 기본 가치를 요약한 전문(前文)에 “대한민국은 3ㆍ1운동으로 건립된 임시정부의 법통을 계승하고…”로 시작한다. 왜 나라의 법규범 중 지상(至上)인 헌법을 3ㆍ1운동으로 풀어나갔을까. 선열들은 진정 무엇을 말하려 했는가.
손병희 등 민족대표 33인이 서명한 기미독립선언문은 일제의 강권 침략으로부터 ‘독립국 조선’과 ‘자주민 조선인’을 천명했다. 그러나 철저히 비폭력과 질서를 고수했다. 선언문은 “우리의 소임은 자기의 건설에 있을 뿐이오. 결코 타(他)의 파괴에 있지 아니하다” “자기를 책망, 독려하기에 급한 우리는 타를 원망하고 꾸짖을 겨를이 없노라”(한자 의역)며 자기를 절제했다. “동양의 영구 평화”란 큰 가치를 앞세워 일제의 단견(短見)을 품격 있게 꾸짖으며, 민족의 분발과 부활을 동시 촉구했다. 만해 한용운이 작성한 공약 3장 역시 “결코 배타적 감정으로 일주하지 말라” “일체의 행동은 가장 질서를 존중해 주장과 태도가 광명정대케 하라”고 일갈했다.
또 다른 교훈은 좌우 이념, 지역과 신분을 넘어선 민족의 통합이었다. 민족대표 33인은 천도교ㆍ개신교ㆍ불교 인사들을 망라했다. 뒤에 월북했거나 북한에서 활동했던 인사들도 동참했다. 1917년 러시아 혁명으로 사회주의 이념이 전파되는 가운데서도 ‘나라의 주권’을 위해 하나로 뭉쳤던 장면이었다.
독립 선언 뒤 정부 수립의 수순은 당연했다. 4월 11일 대한민국 법통의 뿌리가 된 상해임정은 “대한민국은 민주공화국”임과 국민의 자유와 권리, 의무를 처음 규정한 ‘대한민국임시헌장’을 제정ㆍ공포했다. 실정헌법의 효시였으며 이는 대한민국 임시헌법과 임시약헌(1927년)’ 등으로 승계되었다.
임정의 헌법은 “헌법에 의하여 대한민국을 통치한다”는 점을 명확히 했고 3ㆍ1운동이야말로 ‘헌법에 의한 통치’를 이루게 해준 시작이었다. 1948년 제헌의회가 임정의 헌법을 참고한 것은 당연했고, 이 소중한 역사는 헌법 전문을 3ㆍ1운동으로 시작한 연원이었다.
3ㆍ1절이야말로 주권 국가를 향한 선열의 헌신과 희생을 기리며 통합과 비폭력, 질서 등 독립선언의 참뜻을 되새겨보는 경건한 날이다. 더불어 헌법에 따른 법치의 근원이 된 3·1운동의 전통과 가치를 보듬어 봐야 할 순간이기도 하다.
헌법에 따른 헌법재판소의 대통령 탄핵 심판을 윽박지르자며 대결을 선동하는 게 도대체 3ㆍ1 절 정신과 무슨 연관이 있겠는가. 선열들의 억장을 무너뜨릴 부끄러운 후손들의 3ㆍ1절 광장이 되지 않길 바란다.