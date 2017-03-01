중앙데일리

Independence Day

Mar 01,2017
Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Korea Grecia Fiordalicia Pichardo, center, and Korea’s Minister of Gender Equality and Family Kang Eun-hee, right, along with diplomats and their spouses celebrate the 173rd anniversary of the independence of the Dominican Republic on Monday at the Lotte Hotel Seoul in central Seoul. The top envoy of the Dominican Republic and the minister of gender equality highlighted advancements in bilateral cooperation, including in women’s empowerment. [PARK SANG-MOON]


