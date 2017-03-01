EU unveils additional sanctions on Pyongyang

The European Union unveiled a set of additional sanctions against North Korea on Monday in line with the latest United Nations resolution aimed at punishing Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile provocations.On Nov. 30, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2321 in the wake of the North’s fifth underground nuclear test in September. The latest resolution focuses mostly on curbing the North’s exports of coal, which are seen as a major income source for the reclusive state.Under the EU sanctions, its 28-member states are restricted from importing coal, iron and iron ore from the North and barred from purchasing such metals as copper, nickel and silver. They put a ban on the sale of helicopters and vessels to the North, while strengthening restrictions in the transportation, finance and property sectors.Its member states are also required to halt offering any training or scientific support that could help further the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile technologies.On top of these measures that have been adopted as part of the EU’s commitment to follow through on the latest UNSC resolution, the member nations are likely to announce standalone punitive measures against Pyongyang early next month, experts said.Yonhap