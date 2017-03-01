Samsung SDI selects head of memory business to be CEO

Jun Young-hyun

Jun Young-hyun, president of Samsung Electronics’ memory business, was nominated as CEO of the group’s battery-making affiliate Samsung SDI during a board of directors meeting on Tuesday.Jun will be confirmed at a shareholders meeting on March 24.While promotions have been delayed across Samsung Group’s affiliates as a Korean prosecution team investigates the company on bribery charges, the announcement from Samsung SDI marks the beginning of organizational reforms to come at the tech giant.Jun’s predecessor, Cho Nam-seong, resigned, citing personal reasons, but industry sources assume Cho stepped down to take responsibility for the Galaxy Note7 fiasco. Samsung SDI supplied batteries that were found to be a major cause of the phone catching fire.