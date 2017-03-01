2017.3.1 Hotel events

Ongoing: Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s Fit Cafe has been newly restyled and redesigned for all the guests, creating an airy and relaxing atmosphere for casual get-togethers at a reasonable price. Previously, only fitness members had exclusive access to the Fit Cafe, but now it’s open to the public and benefits everyone who comes to the cafe for a casual gathering. Fit Cafe, conveniently located on the 28th floor of the hotel, provides a unique place for arranging a get together with friends as well as breathtaking panoramic views to enjoy. At the new Fit Cafe, guests can enjoy unlimited tea and coffee, fresh cookies, as well as high-speed internet for only 5,000 won ($4.42) per person for 2 hours. If guests would like to extend their time, Fit Cafe charges 2,000 won for each additional hour. All-day and monthly passes are also available. An a la carte menu is available, offering an excellent choice of food such as various sandwiches, pastas, delicious salads and desserts. Escape the hustle of the city and enjoy a peaceful and relaxing environment whilst indulging in unlimited coffee and cookies at the restyled Fit Cafe which is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2000662 Gyeongin-ro southwestern Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krTo March 10: JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents a special celebratory promotion for new students and graduates. Guests dining at all-day restaurant The Cafe @ JW, Western-style restaurant JW’s Grill, Chinese restaurant Man Ho, Japanese restaurant Mikado or Italian restaurant Olivo will be offered a 20% saving on the total bill for tables of up to eight people. The promotion is available until March 10 to students showing valid identification and documentary proof of school or university entry or graduation.JW Marriott Hotel Seoul: (02) 6282-6282176 Sinbanpo-ro, southern Seoulww.jw-marriott.co.krTo May 31: To allow guests to embrace the energy of spring, The Westin Chosun Seoul has integrated three ideas - Breathing, Relaxation and Nutrition - in a new package. The Natural Awakening package is available from Friday in three types - Spring Deluxe, Spring Executive and Spring Suite.Guests staying for two consecutive nights will receive a 30,000 won voucher for the hotel’s on-site restaurants.To help guests experience true relaxation and restore balance during their stay with the Natural Awakening package, the Breathing aspect includes crystal bath salts by Israeli brand Alma K known to have mineral from the Dead Sea. Relaxation entails two of Westin’s Heavenly face towels for luxurious comfort and the Nutrition section includes health supplements from Cheong Kwan Jang, the prestigious Korean red ginseng brand.Besides the special amenities, the Spring Executive package offers access to the Executive Lounge on the 20th floor for breakfast, afternoon snack and evening cocktails, as well as complimentary use of the sauna. The Spring Junior Suite type offers breakfast at the Executive Lounge or Aria Buffet Restaurant and more. In addition, the Spring Junior Suite type offers guests the opportunity to upgrade to an Executive Suite for an additional charge of 100,000 won.With The Westin Chosun Seoul’s New Awakening package, all guests will be eligible to receive a 10 percent discount at the hotel’s on-site restaurants and enjoy complimentary access to the fitness center and swimming pool during their stay.The Westin Chosun Seoul: (02) 771-0500106 Sogong-ro, central Seoulwww.westinchosun.co.kr/seoul.actionFrom March 8 to April 20: Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents the Cherry Blossom and Songdo Package’,consisting of a Cherry Blossom Bento set and flower festival to celebrate the spring. The hotel is located within 30 minutes of cherry blossom viewing spots near Incheon and across the street from Songdo Central Park. On top of that, the globally popular travel guide book “Lonely Planet” features many spots in Incheon that will peak your interest during your stay. The Baedari Secondhand Bookstore alley, Songhyun Park, Jemulpo Gurakbu, Chinatown and Jemulpo Port are all exciting spots that you cannot miss. The package consists of a night stay at the Deluxe City View Room, Cherry Blossom sushi bento and seafood nabe for two people and a copy of the Lonely Planet Incheon Tour Guide. The package is 214,000 won excluding service charges and tax.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel: (032) 835-1000153 Convensia-Road, Incheonwww.sheratongrandincheon.comFrom March 4: Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Delicatessen Cilantro Deli will host a mango buffet every Saturday and Sunday. Named “Let’s Go Mango,” the tropical fruit-themed buffet will offer a sweet selection of mango desserts including: mango tarts, mango cheesecake, mango mint salad, mango almond mini pies, mango tiramisu mousse, mango/kiwi fruit cakes, mango bread pudding, mango cream roll, and mango lemon pie. Each guest will also receive a cup of tea or coffee. The buffet is only 45,000 won per person. Millennium Seoul Hilton: (02) 317-3000Namdaemun-ro 5-ga, central Seoulwww.seoul.hilton.co.kr