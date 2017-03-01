Lufthansa taps Asia veteran to lead Korean operation

Seongsu Andrew Kim

Lufthansa Group has appointed Seongsu Andrew Kim as the new general manager of Lufthansa Korea, the German airline said Tuesday. Kim will assume the office starting today.Kim joined Lufthansa German Airlines in 2005 and has served as general manager in Indonesia and Malaysia. Including his time before Lufthansa, Kim has 17 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region.Kim will also oversee Korean sales and marketing for Lufthansa Group, Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines.