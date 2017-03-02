Lonely fate of a tasteless lifestyle (국문)

When I heard that middle-aged men were increasingly becoming the main customers of bookstores, it made me wonder what Korean men are up to. It is widely known that the major customers of the book market are female readers in their 30s. A 2016 customer report by Yes 24 and other online bookstores show that male customers are increasing. Yet, women in their 30s and 40s make the most purchases. In fact, the book market is not the only one to be driven by women. Theater, especially musicals, is a notable field led by female customers.
Interpark’s 2016 ticket purchase data show that seven out of ten tickets were sold to women. Female viewers were the main consumers of television dramas, and they are also the main buyers of the soundtracks. About half of all sales come from women in their 30s and 40s.
The culture and art world are driven by female customers. A similar trend can be seen in restaurant businesses. Trendy restaurants and cafes are filled with female customers. Lee Jae-hoon, chef-owner of several ventures in Seocheon, South Chungcheong, who settled in the area before the neighborhood became trendy, said that the secret to his success was to have a marketing strategy targeting women.
“From the beginning,” he said, “the focus of my concept was the sentiment of women in their 20s and 30s.” Similarly, many restaurants’ fate depends on whether they appeal to female customers.
It has become a lifestyle for women in their 30s to enjoy culture and fine food as they are financially stable and can spend more money on themselves. As women invest in their own lifestyle, they increasingly find what they like. If a woman with a particular taste meets a man, she would be seeking someone with whom to share her lifestyle.
However, the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs proposed a plan to “encourage highly-educated, high-income-earning women to marry down” as a way to boost the fertility rate. It basically urges women to marry men who make less and have less education. Before asking the trite yet fundamental question of whether the fertility rate can be blamed on women, this proposal simply makes me worry that men would have a harder time meeting women in the future.
Comedian Kim Sook has said, “I can make money myself.”
When a woman chooses a spouse, she naturally considers income. However, what’s more important is taste. More women feel that they would rather live alone than marry someone who doesn’t respect their tastes and lifestyle.
Korean men need to have their own style and tastes to meet the right woman rather than criticizing women who spend their own money as they wish.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 1, Page 27
*The author is the lifestyle news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
AHN HYE-RI
‘알고 보니 중년 남성도 서점의 주요 고객이었다’는 뉴스를 최근 접하고는 문득 더 궁금해졌다. 대체 한국 남자는 어디서 무얼 하고 사는지 말이다. 도서시장의 큰손은 그동안 30대 여성으로 알려져 왔다. 실제로 예스24 등 인터넷서점의 2016년 고객분석 자료를 보면 최근 남성 비중이 조금 높아졌다 해도 여전히 책을 가장 많이 구매하는 건 30~40대 여성이다. 어디 책뿐인가. 뮤지컬 등 공연업계는 여성이 주도하는 대표적인 시장이다. 인터파크가 2016년 티켓 구매자를 성별로 나눠 봤더니 여성 비율이 더 높아져 무려 열에 일곱이 여성이었다. 진작부터 TV 드라마의 주 소비층이었던 여성들은 TV 보기를 넘어서 관련 OST 구매에도 적극적이다. 판매량 절반 가까이가 30~40대 여성에게서 나올 정도다.
이쯤 되면 문화예술계는 여자들 덕분에 먹고산다고 해도 과언이 아니다. 최근엔 외식업계에서도 비슷한 현상을 목격할 수 있다. 소위 잘나간다고 입소문 나서 장사가 잘되는 곳엔 예외 없이 여자들로 꽉꽉 들어차 있다. 서울 서촌이 지금처럼 뜨기 전 자리를 잡아 이젠 ‘서촌 황태자’로 불리는 이재훈 오너 셰프는 “처음부터 20~30대 여성 감성에 어울리는 콘셉트를 잡았다”며 성공 요인을 여성 타깃 마케팅에서 찾았다. 이 셰프 말처럼 이미 웬만한 외식공간은 여성 고객에게 어필할 수 있는지가 성패를 가르고 있다.
경제력을 바탕으로 자신을 위한 소비에 돈을 아끼지 않는 30대 여성들에겐 이처럼 문화를 향유하고 미식 공간을 즐기는 게 일상적인 라이프스타일이 됐다. ‘취향 있는 삶’에 돈을 투자하면서 여자들은 점점 더 확실한 취향을 갖게 됐다는 얘기다. 이런 여자가 만약 새로 남자를 만나야 한다면 당연히 라이프스타일을 공유할 수 있는 사람을 찾지 않을까.
그런데 보건사회연구원이 2월 24일 출산율 제고 대책이라며 ‘고소득·고학력 여성의 하향결혼 유도’를 내세웠다. 여자들 보고 돈 덜 벌고 학력 더 낮은 남자 만나라는 소리다. ‘낮은 출산율 책임을 왜 여성에게만 돌리느냐’는 진부하면서도 근본적인 물음을 또 던지기 전에 이 대책 아닌 대책을 보면서 앞으로는 남자들이 여자 만나기가 더 어려워질 거라는 걱정이 들었다.
일찍이 개그맨 김숙이 말하지 않았나. "돈은 내가 벌면 되지."
여자가 배우자를 고를 때 물론 소득이 중요하다. 하지만 더 중요한 건 취향이다. 취향을 존중받지 못할 바에야 차라리 혼자 살겠다는 여자가 점점 늘어나니 말이다. 이제 여자를 만나려면 내 돈 써 가며 취향대로 사는 여자들 흉보지 말고 스스로의 취향을 길러야 할 것 같다.
안혜리 라이프스타일 데스크