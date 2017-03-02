The end of a business culture (국문)
삼성, 회사별 독립경영으로 삼각파도 헤쳐나가야
Mar 02,2017
The keystone of Samsung Group’s restructuring outline released on Tuesday is the shutdown of the Future Strategy Office that served as the conglomerate’s command center under the direct command of the Lee family. Top executives Vice Chairman Choi Ji-sung and other heads of seven departments under the office will resign while the 200 staff members will return to their previous Samsung units. The strategy office began as a personal secretariat for group founder Lee Byung-chull with 20 members. It navigated the Samsung ship for 60 years, and its retirement suggests a new path for Samsung management.
Perspective on the strategy office has been mixed. It has been credited for coordinating between strong owner leadership and professional entrepreneurs to keep the Samsung legacy a success. Its clandestine work style and mighty power over business organizations, appointments and supervision, however, drew criticism. Its role as a lobby channel was confirmed for having arranged funding for the president’s powerful friend Choi Soon-sil with corporate money.
A corporate command center worked effectively at a time when limited resources had to be well appropriated amid plans to catch up with the global mainstream. But its role no longer is needed now that Samsung has become a multinational name. Weekly meetings among the corporate heads of Samsung companies and other group-led activities will cease to exist as to bestow greater autonomy to individual units and their boards.
Samsung’s leadership has come under fire with its leader Lee Jae-yong in custody and facing bribery as well as other criminal charges during tumultuous business conditions at home and overseas. Samsung Electronics and other leading companies must explore new businesses and move swiftly to maintain leadership in the semiconductor and smartphone markets. In the IT sector, fast investment and management actions are necessary to stay ahead or they can never entirely come back as seen with Toshiba and Nokia.
The group operations will run separately with Samsung Electronics in charge of technology, Samsung C&T of bioengineering and heavy industries, and Samsung Life Insurance of financial units. It will stop using the Samsung Group name. We will have to wait and see whether the changes really go beyond the nameplate.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 1, Page 26
삼성이 28일 내놓은 경영쇄신안 요체는 미래전략실의 해체다. 최지성 부회장(실장)을 비롯한 7개팀 200여 명의 임직원이 소속 계열사로 복귀하거나 퇴임한다. 미래전략실은 이병철 삼성 창업자 시절에 20명의 그룹 비서실로 출발해 이름을 바꿔가며 60년 가까이 삼성그룹의 사령탑 역할을 해 온 터라 그 해체는 이른바 ‘관리의 삼성’ 시스템에 일대 변혁을 예고한다.
미래전략실에 대한 평가는 엇갈린다. 강력한 오너 리더십과 두터운 전문경영인 풀을 연결하는 ‘삼각 축’의 역할을 충실히 수행함으로써 '삼성 신화'의 견인차 역할을 했다는 평가를 받는가 하면, 법적 실체가 모호한 채 사업재편과 인사·감사 등 업무에서 과도한 권한을 행사해 왔다는 비판도 받아왔다. 특히 그룹 대관 창구역할을 하면서 이번 최순실 사건처럼 정경유착의 고리가 되기도 했다는 의심을 받아왔다.
미래전략실 같은 기업집단의 콘트롤타워는 희소자원을 순발력있게 쏟아부어야 하는 패스트 팔로어(추격자) 단계에선 유효했지만 퍼스트 무버(선도자)로 전환하는 시점에선 수명을 다했다는 지적도 꾸준히 나온 게 사실이다.
삼성 사장단 회의 등 그룹 차원의 활동이 폐지됨에 따라 각사 별 독립경영과 이사회 기능을 강화하고, 투명경영을 통해 정경유착 소지를 줄이는 것이 시급한 과제로 떠올랐다.
걱정스러운 건 삼성의 기업지배구조가 불안정한 상황에서 국내외 비즈니스 환경마저 삼각파도에 휩싸인 채 어지럽게 돌아가고 있다는 점이다. 오너 경영공백을 조속히 추슬러 신수종 사업을 하루빨리 발굴하고 세계 반도체 업계의 합종연횡과 중국의 스마트폰 약진 등에도 대응해야 한다. 첨단 정보기술(IT) 분야에선 한번 삐걱대면 일어서기 힘들다는 걸 도시바·노키아가 실증한다.
삼성의 사업분야는 크게 삼성전자(전자·IT)·삼성물산(바이오·중공업)·삼성생명(금융 계열) 세 회사를 중심축으로 독자경영 체제로 재편돼 ‘삼성그룹’이란 이름도 무의미해진다. 이는 한국형 선단경영 오랜 관행의 종식이라는 점에서 국내 대기업집단의 경영 틀에 어떤 변화를 줄 지 주목된다.