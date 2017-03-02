Teaser for Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Okja’ released

Netflix on Tuesday released the teaser trailer for “Okja,” South Korean director Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to his smash-hit “Snowpiercer.”Co-written by Bong and Jon Ronson of “Frank,” Okja tells the story of a young girl who risks everything to prevent a multinational company from kidnapping her best friend - a massive animal named Okja. The movie streaming service invested $50 million in the film.’The teaser unveiled several scenes in which An Seo-hyun, the Korean actress who plays Mija, is desperately trying to locate Okja in a forest and Tilda Swinton, who plays a senior researcher, is getting makeup applied for a news conference.The sci-fi film was produced by Hollywood studios - Plan B, Lewis Pictures and Kate Street Picture Company - and also stars Jake Gyllenhaal of “Nightcrawler” and “Everest” and Paul Dano of “Love & Mercy” and “12 Years a Slave.” The cast also includes Korean actors such as Byun Hee-bong, Choi Woo-shik and Yoon Je-moon.Okja is set to open in Korean theaters and simultaneously on Netflix in June. Yonhap