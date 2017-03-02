Creating a musical feast for the eyes : SilicaGel is focused on both audio and visual elements of their music

Clockwise from left: Video jockey Lee Dae-hee, guitarist Kim Min-su, vocalist Kim Han-joo, bassist Koo Kyeong-mo, guitarist Choi Woong-hee and drummer Kim Gun-jae. (Video jockey Kim Min-young is absent.) [BGBG RECORDS]

At live performances by the band SilicaGel, every stage is different from the other depending on the concept of the day. [KWON HYUK-JAE

If one isn’t aware of Hongdae’s indie music scene, the name SilicaGel won’t bring about much interest. They are a relatively new group, debuting in August of 2015 with EP “Pure Sun” and releasing their first full-length album, “SilicaGel,” in October last year. Their band name is mischievous as well as eye catching. Silica gel is usually found in packets inside packaged edibles such as seaweed, which is labelled with the warning “although non-toxic, do not eat.”With the slogan “Non-toxic, so listen” the seven-man band consists of drummer Kim Gun-jae, bassist Koo Kyeong-mo, keyboardist and vocalist Kim Han-joo, guitarist and vocalist Kim Min-su, and guitarist Choi Woong-hee make up the instrumentalists that produce and perform music, while Lee Dae-hee and Kim Min-young are video jockeys that take care of all the visuals. The sound of their music is unique, and the visuals along with the live performance completes a peculiar experience. The band has been recognized for their talent despite their rookie status, receiving a grand prize at “2016 Hello Rookie,” an award given out by broadcaster EBS, as well as the “2016 K-Rookies Final Concert,” a concert hosted by Korea Creative Content Agency.The band started off after leader Kim Gun-jae submitted a work that mixed drums and videos to the Pyeongchang Biennale - the same work that he submitted as his final project for a media art class in 2013. A project that started off on campus alongside Lee Dae-hee, a design major, and Kang Dong-hwa, a music major, grew as their projects moved outside the campus.“We talked about it a lot,” said Kim Gun-jae. “What would it be like if we were to create a stage for our own music? These days there are many techniques such as media facades that place LED lights on the exteriors of buildings. We thought that we could gain an identity using videos, and create different kinds of stages every time we perform.”Their song “Sister” is reminiscent of a sorcery, with the lyrics, “The river is dried up, listen everyone, my children,” and was a hit when it was performed at Naver On Stage Live held on Woonyeom Island in Incheon, in August of last year.“Even if you continuously recite the lyrics no one will understand what the words mean,” said video jockey Lee Dae-hee, “That’s why we reflect the actual textures and feelings of the sound [in the videos.]”A strong suit of Kim Min-young, the only female member of the team, is her sensual and emotional touch. The caricatures of the members floating around in the video for “9,” the title track off their first album, is her work.Where does this ambiguity come from? Choi Woong-hee replied “Everyone’s in the toilet together, we can’t determine who smells worse.” Citing games as inspiration, Kim Gun-jae said “When you play role-playing games you stumble upon scenery that cannot be realized. I wrote the song ‘Pupilla’ after I saw a sailing boat get rained on by harpoons which resembled a fishnet.”As word spread of their live performances, more venues were looking to book them.The band is scheduled to perform with the band Parasol for Siam Vol. 2 on Saturday, and with multinational indie rock band Unknown Mortal Orchestra on March 5.“I believe we [prefer to perform] on stages that the visuals can be projected onto and become distorted in the process than on traditional stages,” said Kim Min-su. “It might sound like a cliche, but we want to influence, not be influenced.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]정체불명의 매력 ‘실리카겔’ … 인체 무해하니 들어보실래요홍대 인디신의 팬이 아니라면, 실리카겔이란 이름이 다소 낯설 수 있다. 2015년 8월 ‘새삼스레 들이켜본 무중력 사슴의 다섯 가지 시각’이라는 생경한 타이틀의 데뷔 싱글을 발표하고, 지난해 10월 정규 1집 ‘실리카겔’을 발매한 따끈한 신인 밴드니까. 팀명부터가 짓궂고도 인상적이다. 개별 포장된 김을 뜯으면 들어있는 방습제 실리카겔이다. ‘인체에 무해하나 먹지 마시오’라는 경고가 적혀 있는 방습제 말이다.‘인체에 무해하니 들어보시오’ 하고 출사표를 던지는 듯한 이들은 음악을 담당하는 김건재(드럼), 구경모(베이스), 김한주(신시사이저·보컬), 김민수(기타·보컬), 최웅희(기타)와 영상을 맡은 VJ 이대희·김민영이 모인 7인조 밴드다. 연주 파트의 5인이 모두 곡을 만들고, 미디어 아트로 무대를 꾸미는 2인의 영상파트가 한 팀을 이뤘다. 어디서도 들어보지 못한 독특한 사운드에 영상과 공연으로 음악을 완성하는 새로움으로 무장한 밴드다. EBS 신인 발굴 프로젝트 ‘2016 올해의 헬로루키’ 대상, 한국콘텐츠진흥원 주관 신인 뮤지션 지원 프로젝트 ‘2016 K-루키즈 파이널 콘서트’ 우승까지 섭렵하며 ‘슈퍼 루키’로서 명성을 드높이고 있다.출발은 리더인 김건재가 2013년 미디어 아트 수업 기말과제로 드럼과 영상을 엮어 제작한 작품을 같은 해 평창 비엔날레에 선보이면서다. 디자인, 음악 등을 전공한 이대희, 강동화와 함께 시작한 프로젝트는 강의실 밖으로 무대를 옮겨오며 판이 커졌다.“예전부터 그런 얘길 많이 했었어요. 우리가 음악 하는 무대는 직접 만들어보는 건 어떨까. 요즘은 건물 외벽에 LED 조명을 쏘는 미디어 파사드 같은 것도 많잖아요. 영상을 통해 우리만의 색깔을 가질 수 있고, 무대마다 다른 컬러를 낼 수 있겠다 싶었죠.”(김건재)그 결과 이들의 독특한 음악 세계는 소리와 이미지로 함께 구현됐다. ‘강은 말라 비틀었다/ 모두 들어라/ 내 아이들아’ 같은 주술적 느낌이 나는 곡 ‘시스터’는 지난해 8월 인천 운염도에서 열린 네이버 온스테이지 라이브 무대에서 더욱 빛을 발했다. 준설토 투기로 생겨난 쩍쩍 갈라진 땅을 캔버스 삼아 쏟아지는 오색찬란한 물결 레이저를 보다 보면 금방이라도 우주 어딘가로 날아가 유영을 할 것만 같은 느낌이 든다.VJ 이대희는 “어차피 이 아이들이 쓴 곡은 계속 들어봐도 무슨 말인지 이해할 수 없기 때문에 끈적거림이나 거칠함 등 사운드에서 느껴지는 질감을 반영하는 편”이라고 설명했다. 팀 내 유일한 여성 멤버인 김민영은 감성적인 터치가 강점. 1집 타이틀곡 ‘9’에서 멤버들 얼굴을 본뜬 캐리커처가 둥둥 떠다니는 영상이 그의 작품이다.도대체 이 정체불명의 매력은 어디서 나오는 걸까. “누가 가장 B급 감성이냐”고 물으니 “다같이 똥통에 빠졌는데 누가 더 냄새나냐 수준으로 우위가 없다”(최웅희)는 대답이 돌아왔다. 게임에서 영향을 많이 받는다는 김건재는 “롤플레잉 게임을 하다보면 현실에서 볼 수 없는 풍광이 많이 나온다”며 “범선에 작살이 다닥다닥 꽂히자 그물처럼 변하는 모습을 보고 ‘달그물’이란 단어에 꽂혀 ‘눈동자’란 곡을 쓰는 식”이라고 말했다.무대를 직접 봐야 한다는 입소문이 나면서 이들을 찾는 공간도 많아졌다. 다음달 초에는 밴드 파라솔과 컬래버 공연 ‘샴 vol.2’(4일)·다국적 인디 록밴드 ‘언노운 모털 오케스트라’ 내한공연(5일) 등이 이어진다.“모든 걸 다 갖춘 공연장보다 영상이 관객들 몸에 투영되고 마구 일그러지는 무대가 더 저희랑 맞는 것 같아요. 잔망스럽게 들릴 수도 있지만 누군가의 영향을 받기보다는 누군가에게 영향을 줄 수 있는 팀이 되고 싶습니다.”(김민수)민경원 기자