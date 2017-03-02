Leaving a job in the city to share the beauty of crafts : Using luxury handicrafts, cafe owner creates carefully curated dining experience

Top: A new tapas bar operated by businessman Bae Yoon-mok serves customers using Korean artisan Yang Byung-yong’s small tray-like table, known as soban, that costs around 1.5 million won. Above: A Spanish tapas dish and beer served on a soban. [JEON HO-SUNG]

Coffee and tea is served in luxury French ceramic brand Astier de Villatte’s teacups at Iliniljan.

Bae Yoon-mok, an advertising professional-turned-entrepreneur opened a cafe and bar that serve customers exclusively on luxury handicrafts.

In Eunpyeong District, northern Seoul, there’s a cafe that serves cups of coffee in teacups made by luxury French ceramic brand Astier de Villatte, on top of a soban - a small tray-like table that was widely used in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) - made by traditional Korean wood artisan Yang Byung-yong. The 4,500-won ($3.90) coffee comes in a ceramic teacup that costs 200,000 won, and served on a wooden table that costs around 1.5 million won.As a customer, having the opportunity to experience luxury ceramics and handicrafts is worth much more than the cup of coffee. But as an owner of a cafe, investing about 1.7 million won for a cup of coffee is not an easy decision to make.“I try to serve each person visiting here not as a customer, but as ‘the one person visiting my place,’” said Bae Yoon-mok, owner of the cafe.Last December, Bae’s newly constructed five-story building opened its doors in Jingwan-dong, Eunpyeong district. The basement floor houses an art gallery and the cafe named Iliniljan is located on the first and second floors. (The name of the cafe can be loosely translated as “one cup per person,” while the second word “in” can also refer to the Chinese character meaning “human.”) The third floor is occupied by a Japanese furniture brand Karimoku and the top two floors house the tapas bar Ilinilsang. (The name of the bar means “one table per person” in Korean.)Bae used to work in the advertising world, working 25 years in the industry and leading SK’s advertising affiliate SK Planet’s creative unit. But in 2015, Bae suddenly left the role while at the peak of his career.“I was at the climax and wanted to leave it there and try something new, since I turned 50,” Bae explained.The story behind Bae’s departure from his successful career can be seen on the wall of the staircase in Bae’s new building. Bae framed a long letter he had received from a junior colleague at work and hung it on the wall. The letter, titled “What A Bar,” stated, “you said all you wanted to do was advertising and then you suddenly opened up a bar! In such a depressing time, you opened a bar that serves people on artwork that people usually hang on walls, and on luxurious plates that can cost you a fortune if they break… I asked you what is the matter with you and you answered, ‘Since I’m doing it, I want to do it like I’m doing advertising.’”To serve those visiting the cafe and bar, he purchased 100 soban by artisan Yang and purchased 200 teacups from Astier de Villatte. Just those items cost him nearly 200 million won.When asked if he is from a wealthy family, Bae said no and that he was just an ordinary businessman.“I invested all of the savings I’ve made over 25 years of employment and got loans from the bank as well. People around me said I was crazy to squander money like this, but I really wanted to give this business a try,” he said. “I wanted to serve people with things that I personally liked using, such as the Astier de Villatte ceramics and Yang’s soban. I wanted to sell great experiences and not just food and drinks.”Why did he start the business?Bae says he lives in a hanok (traditional Korean house) in front of his new building and one day, the hanok builder who worked on Bae’s place talked to him about constructing a commercial building on a plot nearby and renting it out. Bae became instantly interested and decided to invest half of the cost.“When the opening date approached for the cafe and the bar, I agonized for a bit over whether I could run this business parallel with my work. I decided that it’s better for me to concentrate on one thing, so I quit work.As a former advertising man, Bae said he wanted to create a different cafe and a different bar. So he took his ideas from his experiences of living in a hanok.“Who would buy such an expensive table to serve a bottle of beer?” he said. “I just worked on this business like I work on an advertisement. It had to be different and provide new experiences. I wanted to share the art and culture I usually enjoy and that is reflected in the cafe and the bar.”While living in his hanok, Bae became familiar with Yang’s soban. He visited Yang’s atelier by chance and purchased five small soban that were traditionally used for preparing medicinal herbs.“Like there are enthusiasts for everything, I became a handicraft buff,” he said. “Whenever I was stressed out from work, I visited handicrafts shops on Garosu-gil, southern Seoul, and purchased things.” Bae said he was mesmerized by the handicrafts made by artisans and that he felt their sincerity and spirit in each craft.Whenever people visited his hanok, he served them drinks on a soban. He wanted to revive the Joseon era’s soban culture of “one person one table,” at least in his own home. He also uses soban when he eats or drinks alone at home. In his eyes, European ceramics went well with Korea’s traditional wooden table.“I think soban has the power to embrace every other culture, and make them even more beautiful,” said Bae.Every time Bae served his guests a soban full of drinks and food, his friends told him how much they loved the experience. That’s when Bae thought about using soban for his bar.Upon Bae’s request, Yang made 100 soban over the course of seven months. It was his first-ever bulk order.“For an exhibition, I’ve created a large number of soban at once but not like this and never for actual commercial use,” said Yang. “As an artist, I really thank [Bae] for trying to revive our culture of using a soban to drink and eat.”At the bar Ilinilsang, Bae decided to sell Spanish tapas as it is ideal for serving to one person, and plus, “it fits perfectly on the soban,” he said.By recruiting popular chef Yoo Sang-won, Bae also serves fusion dishes at the bar. For example, a chunk of boiled pork belly on the menu uses the Chinese method of boiling for 12 hours on a low temperature while crisply cooking the skin.The Astier de Villatte teacups that serve drinks at the cafe are known for being entirely handmade products. Made of black clay, a single artisan is involved in the whole process from working on the clay to baking it. The initials of that specific artisan get engraved on the bottom of each item. The teacups are extremely thin and light, making them easy to break if used by a lot of people in a cafe. Bae says that five teacups have broken already. As the employees have to carefully wash each teacup, they suggested using takeout cups on busy weekends.“So I tried using takeout cups one weekend but never after that,” said Bae. “It just didn’t work with my philosophy of serving a good cup of coffee in a proper container.”At the tapas bar, dishes are served on artisan Kim Sang-in’s white porcelain. The chopsticks used at the bar are also hand-cut by artisan Choi Seong-woo.“I really wish that each person who visits the cafe and the bar feel that they are really being served well,” said Bae. “Of course I’ll be pleased when people say that the food was great, but I want to hear that the whole experience has been great.”BY HAN EUN-HWA [sharon@joongang.co.kr]건물 3층 일본 가구 브랜드 ‘가리모쿠’ 매장에 있는 배윤목 대표.이런 카페가 있다. 프랑스 명품 도자 브랜드 '아스티에 드 빌라트'의 잔에 커피를 따라준다. 그 잔을 양병용 작가의 소반 위에 올려 낸다. 돈으로 따져보자면 약 150만원짜리 소반 위, 20만원 상당의 머그잔에 4500원짜리 아메리카노가 담기는 셈이다. 고객 입장에서야 4500원에 쉽게 쓰기 힘든 수공예품까지 경험할 수 있다지만, 공급자 입장에서는 커피 한 잔 내는데 170만원이 넘는 돈을 투자해야 한다. 그럼에도 주인은 말한다. “고객을 오롯이 한 사람으로 대접하겠다”고.지난해 12월 서울 은평구 진관동에 들어선 5층 건물은 ‘한 사람’을 제대로 대접하겠다는 서비스 정신으로 꽉 찬 듯했다. 지하는 갤러리, 1~2층은 카페 ‘일人일잔’, 3층은 일본 가구 브랜드 ‘가리모쿠’샵, 4~5층은 타파스 바 ‘일人일상’이 들어섰다. 이를 총괄하는 회사 이름이 ‘일人’이다.이 공간의 주인인 배윤목(50) 대표의 직전 명함은 이랬다. ‘SK플래닛 크리에이티브유닛 러브레터 대표.’ 광고업계에서 25년간 일한 그는 SK의 광고 자회사 대표까지 역임하며 승승장구했다. 사표 쓰기 직전인 2015년만 해도 그가 만들어 히트한 광고가 여럿이었다. SK텔레콤 기업 광고 ‘연결의 힘’ 캠페인이 대표적이다. 배우 정우의 전국 여행기를 담은 ‘연결의 무전여행’에 이어 가객 김광석의 미완성곡에 응모한 가사를 붙여 성시경이 노래한 ‘연결의 신곡발표’는 큰 화제가 됐다. 그러던 중 지난해 1월 회사를 그만뒀다. “정점에 있을 때 그만두고, 나이 오십에 새로운 일에 도전하자 싶어 뛰어든 일”이라는 설명이다.그 사연은 ‘일人’ 건물 내 계단벽에 요약돼 있다. 광고업계 후배가 보낸 글에 감동한 배 대표가 액자로 만들어 걸었다. ‘이런 술집이라니!’라는 제목의 글 중 일부다.“<중략> 나는 잘하고 싶은 게 광고밖에 없다더니, 그런 선배가 술집이라니! 이런 불경기에 술집을 덜컥, 남들은 작품으로 벽에 걸어둔다는 양병용 작가의 소반을 술상으로 덜컥, 깨지면 하루 매상이 휘청할만한 아스티에 드 빌라트를 식기로 덜컥, 최성우 작가가 한땀 한땀 깎아 만든 작품을 젓가락으로 덜컥. 왜 이렇게 덜컥, 일을 벌이시냐 물었더니 “이왕 하는 거, 광고하듯이 하고 싶었어.”그랬지, 선배에게 광고란 최고로 아름다워야 하는 것, 착한 감동이 있어야 하는 것, 사랑하는 이에게 애정을 다해 쓴 러브레터 같은 것이었지. 아름다운 소반에, 정갈한 안주에, 오롯이 나를 위한 맥주 한잔 그 느낌이 좋아 덜컥 일을 벌이게 되었다는 선배. <중략>”배 대표는 카페 ‘일人일잔’과 타파스 바 ‘일人일상’에서 쓰기 위해 양병용 작가의 소반 100개를 샀다. 카페에서 쓰려고 아스티에 드 빌라트의 머그잔만 200개를 샀다. 소반과 찻잔 구입비로만 2억원 넘게 쓴 셈이다.“아니다. 나는 평범한 월급쟁이였다. 25년간 일하며 모은 돈을 다 쏟고 은행에서 빌리기도 했다. 주변에서 ‘돈지랄 한다’고 말렸지만 해보고 싶었다. 할 수 없었다면 광고일 계속 했을 거다. 내가 실제로 써보고 좋았던 것들만 가지고 가게를 만들었다. 멋진 경험을 파는 가게를 만들고 싶었다.”“건물 앞, 은평 한옥마을에 한옥을 짓고 살고 있다. 우리집을 지은 한옥 시공사 대표가 상업 건물을 지어 임대를 주려다 나와 의기투합해 반씩 투자하면서 일이 커졌다. 오픈 무렵 광고 일과 병행할 수 있을까 고민하다 ‘일人’에 집중하자 싶어 회사를 그만뒀다. 도전이자, 실험이다.”“없다. 한옥에 살며 경험했던 것을 가게에 펼쳐놨다. 사실 어떤 가게에서 맥주 한 잔 팔려고 이런 소반을 갖추겠나. 광고하듯 만든 것 같다. 남과 달라야 하고 새로운 경험을 줘야 한다는, 소비자와 내가 좋아하는 문화 나눈다는 생각이 그대로 반영된 것 같다. 방문객들이 가게를 둘러본 뒤 마지막에 꼭 묻는다. ‘여기 사장님은 뭐하셨던 분이냐’고.”배 대표는 한옥을 짓고 살면서 양 작가의 소반을 알게 됐다. 우연히 찾아간 작가의 작업실에서 선조들이 탕약을 받치기 위해 썼던 작은 약소반 5개를 덜컥 구입했다. 그는 “자동차 매니어가 있듯 일하다 스트레스 받으면 가로수길의 수공예품 편집숍에 들러 잘 만들어진 물건을 사는 것을 좋아했다”고 소회했다. 정성들여 만든 물건에서 느껴지는 작가 정신과 교감하며 얻는 희열이 컸다는 것이다.한옥에 손님이 올 때 소반에 술상을 차려 한 사람 앞에 한 상씩 냈다. 조선시대 풍속화에 등장하는 ‘일인일상’ 소반문화를 재현한 것이다. 집에서 혼자 한 잔 할 때도 마찬가지였다. 한국의 전통 소반에 서양식기와 음식을 올려놔도 잘 어울렸다. 그는 “소반이 모든 문화를 아우르며 아름답게 만들어 준다”고 말했다. 몇 천원짜리 술이 십수만원짜리로 느껴진다면 손님들이 열광했다. ‘양병용 작가의 소반에 일일인상으로 가게 손님을 대접하면 어떨까’싶어 100개를 주문했고, '일人'의 컨셉트가 됐다. 카페와 바에서는 양병용 작가의 소반을 활용해 한 사람당 한 상씩, 찻상과 술상을 차려낸다.양 작가는 100개의 소반을 7개월 작업해 만들었다. 첫 경험이었다. 자신의 작품이 대량으로, 그것도 상업공간에서 대중의 찻상ㆍ밥상ㆍ술상으로 쓰이게 된 적은. 양 작가는 “전시회 출품을 위해 소반을 대량으로 만든 적은 있지만 상업공간에서 쓰일 작품을 위해 100개의 소반을 만든 것은 처음”이라며 “작은 소반 위에서 맥주 한 잔, 커피 한 잔 품위있게 마시는 문화를 잘 살려준 것 같아 작가로서 고마울 따름”이라고 덧붙였다.4~5층 바에서 파는 음식 컨셉트를 스페인 음식 ‘타파스’에서 따온 것도 작은 소반에 일인분씩 차려내기 위해서다. 술과 가볍게 곁들이기 좋은 작은 접시의 음식과, 나눠먹기 위한 큰 접시의 음식을 구분했다. 장충동 웰콤시티에 있었던 ‘그안에 맛있는 레스토랑’의 유상원 셰프를 영입해 동서양을 접목한 퓨전 음식을 선보이고 있다. 장시간 조리한 삼겹살 요리의 경우 중국식으로 12시간 저온에서 삶은 통삼겹살을 껍질 바삭하게 구워낸다.소반에 올려지는 용기 면면도 화려하다. 카페에서 쓰는 '아스티에 드 빌라트'의 잔은 100% 핸드메이드로 유명하다. 프랑스 화산재를 섞어 만드는데 흙반죽부터 굽기까지 오로지 한 사람의 장인이 만들어 자신의 이니셜을 그릇 밑바닥에 새긴다. 분업화된 요즘 도기 공장과 다른 제조과정이다. 컵은 양철 느낌이 날 정도로 얇다. 집에서 조심조심 쓰면 모를까, 깨지기 쉽다. ‘저희는 조금 연약합니다’라며 잔에 대한 안내를 카페 내에 붙여 놓긴 했지만 벌써 5개가 깨졌다. 설거지도 조심조심해야 하니, 카페 직원들이 나서서 “바쁜 주말만큼은 테이크아웃잔을 쓰자”고 제안하기도 했다. 배 대표는 “어느 주말에 테이크아웃잔으로 커피를 내봤는데 다시는 그렇게 하지 않기로 결심했다. 맛있는 커피를 제대로 된 잔에 대접하겠다고 시작한 건데 편의대로 해서야 되겠나 싶었다”고 말했다.타파스 바에서는 김상인 작가의 백자 그릇을 쓴다. 특히 고족 접시가 독특하다. 재례용 그릇처럼 높이가 있는 접시다. 배 대표는 “백자 고족 접시는 예를 상징하는 그릇으로 제례용으로 쓰이다가 궁중이나 민간에서 혼례, 생일과 같은 중요한 연회 때 주인공을 위한 상차림으로 쓰였다”고 설명했다. 젓가락도 최성우 작가가 직접 깎아 만든 작품을 쓴다. 참말로 고집스런 한 상이다.‘일人’은 북한산 정상인 백운로로 향하는 주요 등산로가 있는 곳이자, 은평한옥마을이 새롭게 조성되고 있는 길목에 있다. 브랜드를 알리는 대형 간판도 없다. 건물 외벽에 보일 듯 말듯 가게 간판을 걸어놨다. 지인들을 불러 모아 오픈식조차 하지 않았다. 주인장의 고집스런 취향이 ‘일人’안에 철철 넘친다. 빨리 변하고 싫증도 금방 내는 시대에 귀하게 오래 쓰는 물건을 건물 가득 펼쳐낸 뚝심을 담아 그가 말했다."제대로 대접받고 간다는 느낌 받았으면 좋겠어요. ‘맛있다’는 말도 좋지만 ‘멋지다’는 말을 더 듣고 싶습니다."한은화 기자