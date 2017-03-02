Presidential incitements (국문)

President Park Geun-hye on Tuesday sent a letter to her loyalists to express her sincere appreciation for their support. The Blue House explained that the letter was a reply to an earlier letter sent by the pro-Park civilian group to congratulate Park on her birthday on Feb. 2.
But Park chose a very sensitive time — a day before the group embarked on a massive rally in downtown Seoul to protest her impeachment by the National Assembly. Other protesters held a large-scale rally nearby demanding she step down.
Park sending a “Thank You” letter to her loyalists cannot but be interpreted as a message to encourage them to rally to pressure the Constitutional Court to hand down a final ruling that dismisses the legislature’s Dec. 9 impeachment. There’s another smoking gun. A Blue House official made a telephone call on her behalf to the head of the pro-Park group to deliver a message aimed at encouraging her supporters.
We are shocked at the way President Park has behaved. On March 1, the 98th anniversary of the Independence Movement against Japan’s colonial rule, both camps were supposed to stage their largest-ever rallies with the pro-Park group holding national flags and the anti-Park group holding candles. Both sides were about to confront each other in a full-fledged way ahead of the highest court’s upcoming ruling on her fate. The president must have been well aware of the gravity of the issue. Yet she has made public her sending of a letter of appreciation to the group.
Park refused to accept requests from the prosecution, independent counsel and the Constitutional Court that she appear before them for investigations into her involvement in the unprecedented abuse of power scandal triggered by her friend Choi Soon-sil. Instead, Park chose a conversation with Blue House correspondents and an interview with a conservative Internet program to plead her innocence, followed by the suspicious letter sent to her loyalists. We are deeply embarrassed to see a president backpedaling on her vows to respect the law despite her frequent appointments of lawyers to top government positions.
The president must look at the situation squarely. Even if she encourages her loyalists to stage a fiery protest, it cannot delay the trial at the Constitutional Court or turn the tide. If her moves annoy the court, they can even backfire.
Does Park want the nation to head toward catastrophe due to her irresponsible words and actions? We hope the president stops such incitements.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 2, Page 30
박근혜 대통령이 지난달 28일 팬클럽인 '박사모(박근혜를 사랑하는 사람들의 모임)'에 "진심으로 고맙고 감사드린다"는 서신을 보냈다고 한다. 박사모가 박 대통령의 생일(2월 2일)을 축하하는 편지를 보냈기에 답장을 한 것이란 게 청와대 설명이다. 그러나 정치적으로는 3·1절을 맞아 대규모 촛불·태극기집회가 열리기 하루 전날 대통령이 지지층을 향해 "결집해달라"는 메시지를 전한 것으로밖에 볼 수 없다. 청와대 비서관이 28일 '탄핵 기각을 위한 국민운동 본부(탄기국)' 대변인을 맡고 있는 박사모 회장에게 전화를 걸어 "고생 많으셨다"는 대통령의 뜻을 전한 것도 그런 의심을 살 수밖에 없다.
답답하고 안타깝다. 98주년을 맞는 이번 3·1절엔 올 들어 가장 많은 인파가 쏟아져 나와 탄핵 찬반 맞불 집회를 열 것임이 예고돼 있었다. 헌법재판소의 결정이 임박하면서 양측이 막판 총력전에 나선 것이다. 이를 모를 리 없는 박 대통령이 집회 전날 박사모에 편지를 보내고, 그 사실을 공개한 건 탄핵반대 세력을 통해 헌재를 압박하려는 은근한 '선동'이나 다름없다. 박 대통령은 자신의 국정 농단 혐의를 규명하기 위한 검찰과 특검, 헌재의 출두 요청을 모두 거부했다. 대신 청와대 출입기자 간담회와 보수 인터넷 매체와의 인터뷰를 통해 일방적으로 무죄를 주장하더니 급기야 지지층에게 "집회에 많이 나가 잘 막아 달라"고 해석할 수밖에 없는 메시지를 보내기에 이르렀다. 역대 어느 대통령보다 법질서를 강조하고 법조인을 중용해온 박 대통령이 아니던가.
박 대통령은 나라가 두 동강 난 현실을 직시해야 한다. 지지층의 행동을 부추긴다 해도 헌재의 탄핵 결정을 늦추거나 향배에 영향을 미칠 수는 없다. 오히려 헌재의 반발 심리를 자극해 대통령이 불이익을 당할 가능성만 커진다. 본인의 무책임한 언동으로 나라가 파국으로 치닫는 건 박 대통령 자신도 바라지 않을 것이다. 이제라도 흥분한 지지층에게 영향을 미칠 수 있는 선동성 발언은 자제하고, 헌재의 결정을 차분하게 기다려야 할 것이다.