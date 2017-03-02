Hyundai dubs upcoming Sonata facelift ‘New Rise’

Hyundai Motor’s facelift of the Sonata will be called the Sonata New Rise, the company said Wednesday.The automaker explained that the new name is derived from Hyundai’s determination to dominate Korea’s competitive midsize sedan market. The partially overhauled model is scheduled to launch later this month.The flagship Sonata will come with partially autonomous driving technology called Hyundai Smart Sense, which helps the driver stay in lane by moving the steering wheel and alerts the driver to rest when exhaustion is detected. It will also include technology that bends head lamp lights in the direction where the vehicle is turning.“The new name, Sonata New Rise, reflects Hyundai’s confidence in not only the car itself but toward its customers as well,” the company said in a statement.