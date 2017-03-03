Nonsensical criticisms of Lotte (국문)

Lotte Group has never been a model company. People frowned at its rigid organizational culture, imperial management style of the owner family and fights over control. The company also was criticized for contributing millions of dollars to the Mi-R and K-Sports foundations.
Koreans have been asking Lotte to transform by criticizing it.
But lately, criticism of Lotte has gotten out of control regarding the site for the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system. On Feb. 28, Lotte signed a deal with the Ministry of Defense to provide the golf course in Seongju, North Gyeongsang, as the site for the Thaad deployment in return for a plot of land owned by the military in Namyangju, Gyeonggi. Lotte was criticized for the deal domestically and internationally.
Chinese media fiercely condemned Lotte. State-run Xinhua News Agency’s editorial said, “China does not welcome Lotte.” It openly threatened, “Korea’s action would result in serious damage on national interests of China and other countries in the region, and Lotte, which has major presence in China, would suffer.”
More inconceivable is the response of the opposition parties in Korea. The Democratic Party’s policy committee vice chairman Hong Ik-pyo said that it symbolizes the crooked structure of the conglomerate, and in the United States, such a decision by the board of directors would be subject to breach of trust.
They have even less understanding of the situation than Chinese media. Xinhua pointed out, “It is understandable that Lotte is cooperating for national security as a Korean company, but it effectively sacrificed the security of the neighbor.” At least, Xinhua News Agency understands why Lotte had to provide the site, although it is against China’s interests.
In fact, it is not that Lotte offered to provide the site to the Ministry of Defense. It is realistically not easy for a private company to object to a government project. Moreover, the deal could incur a great damage in Lotte’s business in China. Lotte has invested more than 10 trillion won ($8.7 billion) since it expanded to China in 1994. Two-dozen subsidiaries are in business and nearly 20,000 employees and executives are in China. If Lotte had considered the consequences, providing the site would mean losing business.
It is not fair for the opposition parties to criticize Lotte, when they know the situation well. They are beating on the easy target. They seem to think Lotte is the weakest link and want to induce a retraction of the Thaad program.
Ruling and opposition parties need to work together on the Thaad issue. They should come up with solutions and plans with a strict diplomatic approach. It’s better not to do anything than beating on a certain company.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 1, Page 25
*The author is an industrial news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
JANG JOO-YOUNG
롯데그룹이 모범 기업은 아니었다. 경직된 조직문화, 오너 일가의 황제경영과 경영권 다툼 등 후진적인 모습이 눈살을 찌푸리게 했다. 비단 롯데만의 문제는 아니지만 미르·K스포츠재단에 수십억원을 출연한 것도 비판의 여지가 있다. 국민은 롯데에 대한 비판을 통해 롯데가 존경받는 기업으로 변모해 달라는 주문을 보내 왔다.
그런데 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계와 관련해 롯데에 대한 도를 넘는 비난이 나오고 있다. 28일 롯데가 성주골프장을 사드 부지로 제공하고 남양주의 군용지를 받는 계약을 국방부와 체결하면서다. 기다렸다는 듯 롯데를 향한 비난의 화살이 국내외에서 날아들었다.
중국 언론의 반응은 격앙 그 자체다. 중국 관영 신화통신은 이날 사설 ‘중국은 롯데를 환영하지 않는다’를 통해 강도 높은 비난을 했다. “한국의 이번 조치가 중국을 비롯한 지역 국가의 이익에 심각한 손실을 줄 것이며 중국에 대한 사업 의존도가 높은 롯데가 피해를 볼 것”이라는 노골적인 협박이다.
더욱 이해할 수 없는 건 우리 야권의 반응이다. 홍익표 더불어민주당 정책위 수석부의장은 이날 “재벌 대기업의 잘못된 구조를 상징적으로 보여준 것”이라며 “미국이라면 이사회가 이런 결정을 내릴 경우 배임죄에 준하는 것으로 본다”고 비판했다.
이는 중국 언론만도 못한 인식이다. 신화통신은 “롯데가 한국 기업으로서 국가 안보를 위해 협력하는 것은 이해할 수 있지만 사실상 이웃 국가의 안보를 희생시켰다”고 지적한다. 적어도 신화통신은 롯데가 사드 부지를 내놓을 수밖에 없었던 사정은 이해하지만 중국의 입장도 있다는 점을 이야기하고 있다.
따지고 보면 롯데가 먼저 부지 제공을 국방부에 제안한 것도 아니다. 정부가 추진하는 사업에 민간 기업이 발을 빼기란 현실적으로 쉽지 않다. 더군다나 이 거래로 롯데는 중국 사업에서 커다란 손실을 볼 수도 있다. 롯데는 1994년 중국 진출 이후 10조원이 넘는 돈을 투자했다. 24개 계열사가 중국에서 사업을 하고 있으며 2만 명에 달하는 임직원이 근무 중이다. 후폭풍만 생각했다면 사드 부지 제공은 밑져도 한참 밑지는 장사다.
누구보다 이런 사정을 잘 알 만한 야권이 롯데 때리기에 나선 것은 옳지 않다. 밉보인 쉬운 상대를 골라 때리는 격이다. 어려운 결정을 한 롯데를 약한 고리로 보고 비난해 사드 철회를 얻어내려는 것으로 보일 뿐이다.
사드 배치 문제 논의는 여야가 함께 머리를 맞대고 지혜를 모아야 한다. 이에 대한 대책도 철저하게 외교적 접근을 통해 해법을 마련해야 한다. 특정 기업 때리기에 나설 거라면 차라리 가만히 있는 게 낫다.
장주영 산업부 기자