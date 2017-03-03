Addressing the China risk (국문)
현실로 떠오른 중국 리스크, 수출 다변화 계기 돼야
China has gone all-out to punish Korean enterprises after Seoul disobeyed its wishes and is poised to go through with the plan to deploy U.S. antimissile system Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) in Korea. State media outlets have upped their offensive campaign.
Peoples Daily’s social media accounts suggested an end to diplomatic relations, and its tabloid publication Global Times warned that Lotte should pay the price for its support of the deployment.
In Wednesday’s editorial, the English edition of the Global Times outright said “We don’t have to make the country bleed, but we’d better make it hurt, encouraging the “ordinary Chinese” to “play a major role in sanctioning South Korea” through boycotting Korean products and stop watching Korean programs and travelling to Korea. Samsung and Hyundai both have factories in China and sanctioning them could lead to complicated outcome, but they must “suffer sooner or later,” it warned.
The overbearing tone of Chinese state media underscores our vulnerability to the Chinese market over the quarter of a century since normalization of ties. China accounts for a quarter of Korea’s outbound exports. Korea should have leveraged against the risk by diversifying its exports portfolio and reducing excessive reliance on a single market because China no longer appeals in labor cost and high growth. The average salaries of Chinese workers have tripled in recent years and they are paid 50 percent more than Mexicans and Brazilians. Growth has slowed to the 6 percent range.
Due to its promotion of domestic industries, Beijing has been upping trade barriers on imports. Customs are often denied. It outright discriminated Korean electric vehicle battery makers to give opportunities to domestic players.
The trade environment will become more unfavorable for Korean companies once U.S. President Donald Trump acts on protectionist trade policies and collides with Beijing. A study by a research arm of Samjong KPMG showed that non-tariff import regulations against South Korean products surged 45.7 percent between 2012 and 2016, tripling the global average. Korea must seek diverse market routes and enhance product and service competitiveness to weather the trade challenges.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 2, Page 30
한국이 주권적 선택으로 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계를 배치하기로 한 걸 놓고 중국이 본격화하고 있는 한국 기업 때리기가 점입가경이다. 평소 과도한 애국심 선동으로 유명한 중국 공산당 기관지들이 연일 파상공세를 펴고 있다. 먼저 인민일보의 해외판 공식 SNS 뉴스 계정인 샤커다오(俠客島)는 ‘단교’라는 말로 포문을 열더니 그제 환구시보(環球時報)는 “롯데를 중국 시장에서 축출하자”고 수위를 높였다. 또 그 영문판인 글로벌 타임스는 ‘한국, 쓴맛 봐야’라는 어제 기사에서 “한국이 무릎 꿇을 때까지 우리 주장을 멈추지 않을 것”이라며 “삼성과 현대도 곧 어려움을 겪을 것”이라고 막말을 쏟아냈다.
중국 관영매체들의 거친 표현은 한·중 수교 이후 지난 25년간 누적된 ‘중국 리스크’의 현실을 적나라하게 드러내고 있다. 중국은 한국의 수출 비중 25%를 차지할 만큼 한국에 큰 시장이다. 한국은 진작에 미래를 내다보는 전략적 관점에서 중국 의존도를 줄여 왔어야 했다. 저렴한 인건비와 높은 성장성을 내다보고 진출했던 중국 상황이 이제는 많이 달라졌기 때문이다. 중국 근로자의 평균임금은 2005~2016년 사이 세 배 뛰면서 멕시코·브라질보다 50% 높아졌고 성장률은 6%대로 둔화됐다.
더구나 중국은 수입대체산업을 본격화하면서 비관세 장벽을 높이고 있다. 통관을 불허하는 일이 빈번해지고 있고, 전기자동차 배터리 보조금 지급 대상에서 삼성SDI·LG화학을 제외하는 등 자국 기업 보호를 위한 차별적 행위도 노골화하고 있다. 설상가상으로 도널드 트럼프 미국 행정부의 보호무역 정책이 본격화하고 미·중 간 무역 갈등이 불붙으면 한국의 수출 환경은 더욱 악화할 수 있다. 어제 삼정KPMG 경제연구소는 2012~2016년 한국을 겨냥한 외국의 비관세 수입 규제 증가율이 45.7%에 달해 세계 평균의 배에 달했다고 분석했다. 중국 관영 언론의 거친 주장은 수출 다변화를 통한 특정 국가 의존도 완화와 제품 경쟁력 강화를 통한 무역장벽 돌파가 한국 기업의 미래 살길이란 점을 다시 일깨워주고 있다.