Feeling the squeeze (국문)

The United States and China are increasingly putting economic pressure on Korea. In a report on the Donald Trump administration’s trade policy submitted to Congress, the U.S. Trade Representative evaluated the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement in a negative perspective.
The office pointed out that America’s exports to Korea decreased by $1.2 billion between 2011 and 2016 while Korea’s export to the U.S. increased by $13 billion over the same period. The office said that the U.S. trade deficit’s growth during the period was not what Americans wanted from the free trade deal.
The U.S. Trade Representative could ask for a renegotiation of the trade pact, which Donald Trump pilloried during his campaign. The U.S. Commerce Department decided to levy an 8.43 percent antidumping tariff on a Korean steel product — more than double its preliminary tariff. The Trump administration will increasingly separate the military alliance from trade issues down the road.
In the meantime, China is ratcheting up its unofficial retaliation against Korea for its decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile defense system, as seen in major Chinese online shopping malls deciding to shut down links to Lotte Group, which is exchanging a golf course for a military-owned plot of land. The Thaad battery will be located on the former golf course.
That’s not all. Following Tuesday’s hacking of Lotte China’s homepage, Lotte Duty-free Shop’s homepage was shut down for three hours after a series of denial-of-service attacks presumably from China. In addition, Beijing is banning Korean celebrities from performing on stage and in cyberspace, not to mention disallowing broadcasts of popular Korean dramas in China.
China accounts for 23 percent of Korea’s trade and the U.S. 12 percent. Our trade surplus mostly come from these two countries. The deterioration of relations between Seoul and Beijing will surely affect our economy. Our government should ease the conflict through dialogue.
Above all, the government must prevent the current situation from getting worse. The first step is refraining from unnecessarily annoying Beijing and Washington with overly sensitive reactions. Our ministries involved in trade and security must cooperate to develop a logic for dissuading China and America from taking extreme measures.
Presidential hopefuls must also prepare strategies after taking into account our ties with the U.S., China and the rest of the world.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 3, Page 34
한국에 대한 미국·중국의 경제적 압박이 갈수록 태산이다. 미국 무역대표부(USTR)는 지난 1일(현지시간) 의회에 제출한 ‘무역정책 보고서’에서 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)을 부정적으로 평가했다. USTR은 “2011~2016년 사이 미국의 대한 수출은 12억 달러 줄어든 반면 한국의 대미 수출은 130억 달러 증가했고, 대한국 무역적자는 배 이상이 됐다”며 “이는 미국인들이 기대한 결과가 아니다”고 주장했다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 후보 시절부터 공언해 온 한·미 FTA 재협상을 정부 차원에서 공식화한 셈이다. 미 상무부는 지난달 28일 한국산 철강제품인 인동에 대해 예비판정의 두 배가 넘는 8.43%의 반덤핑 관세를 확정하기도 했다. 동맹은 동맹, 무역은 무역이라는 트럼프의 대외정책이 현실화할 가능성이 한층 커졌다.
사드 배치에 대한 중국의 ‘우회 보복’도 갈수록 거칠어지고 있다. 중국 내 주요 온라인 쇼핑몰들이 잇따라 롯데관 폐쇄와 서비스 계약 해지에 나섰다. 지난달 28일 해킹으로 롯데그룹의 중국 홈페이지가 마비된 데 이어 어제는 중국발로 추정되는 디도스 공격으로 국내 롯데면세점 홈페이지가 3시간여 동안 다운됐다. 방송은 물론 인터넷에서 한국 드라마가 사라지고 연예인과 예술인 공연마저 막힌 상태다. 한국 상품에 대한 세관의 트집 잡기도 날로 심해지고 있다.
한국의 대중 교역 비중은 23%에 이른다. 대미 교역 비중도 12%다. 무역흑자도 주로 두 나라에서 나온다. 양국과의 관계 악화로 수출과 경제가 타격을 입을 것이라는 우려가 나오는 이유다. 어렵고 힘들어도 설득과 소통을 통해 마찰을 줄일 수밖에 없다. 무엇보다 더 이상 나빠지지 않도록 하는 상황 관리가 절실하다. 두 나라를 자극하거나 스스로 과민반응을 보이는 일은 삼가야 한다. 안보와 경제 부처가 긴밀히 협력해 대응 논리를 개발하고 우리 목소리를 전할 창구를 넓혀야 한다. 정치권의 협력과 지원은 필수다. 대선주자들도 한·미, 한·중 관계는 물론 미·중 관계와 세계 정세까지 감안한 고도의 대응전략을 미리 준비해야 한다.