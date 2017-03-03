Formerly Beast, Highlight announce album

Highlight, the South Korean boy band formerly known as Beast, plans to release an EP album later this month, its agency announced Thursday.Around US Entertainment said the group will release its first EP album under the name Highlight on March 20. The agency uploaded a teaser - a frowning emoticon face with the release date - on its Instagram account.Since its debut in 2009 under Cube Entertainment, the six-member Beast became popular at home and in Japan with the hit songs “Bad Girl,” “Shock,” “Midnight Sun” and “On Rainy Days.”Member Jang Hyun-seung quit the group in April 2016, yet remains signed to Cube. The five others signed with Around US after their contracts expired in October.The five - Yoon Doo-joon, Yong Jun-hyung, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Ki-kwang and Son Dong-woon - regrouped under Highlight, the title of Beast’s most recent album, after a brouhaha over the group’s original name with Cube, which holds the trademark rights to the name.Yonhap