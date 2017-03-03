Ma Dong Seok, Yoon Kye-sang start new film

A new action film featuring Ma Dong Seok and Yoon Kye-sang began filming yesterday. The new film, “Criminal City” (working title), is based on a true story that occurred in 2007 dubbed the “Heuksapa Incident.” The story follows a turf war that grows between the Heuksapa gang from Yanbian, China and a Korean gang who runs Garibong-dong in Guro District, western Seoul. The police are called in to attempt to bring peace to the neighborhood.“I was really interested in the incident when it occurred, and thought it will bring a new style and visual to the Korean audience if made in to a movie,” said Ma.Ma has found success as of late, in “Nameless Gangster: Rules of Time” and “Train to Busan” which recorded more than ten million in tickets sold.Yoon is a singer-turned-actor, formerly a member of boy group g.o.d.“I will be playing the role of a Yanbian gang leader, and I am happy that I will be able to show a new side of mine, with an antagonist role,” said Yoon.By Kim Jung-kyoon