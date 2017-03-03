Park Jung-hyun making long-awaited return

R&B singer Park Jung-hyun’s agency revealed the artist’s plans to make a return in April.The yet-to-be-named single will be her first since 2014’s “Syncrofusion,” which was released as a mini-album. The agency announced that the song will be a ballad created with hit producer Park Geun-tae. Park is behind many of Korea’s most loved songs, including Jewelry’s “I Really Like You,” and SG Wannabe’s “Timeless.”Park has numerous hits and is regarded as one of the few female vocalists that can successfully fill a stadium. With “In Dream,” “You Mean Everything To Me” and “P.S. I Love You,” she earned the nickname “National Fairy” for her tremendous singing ability and small stature.By Kim Jung-kyoon