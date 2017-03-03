Bada awaits wedding bells and new music : 2017 is a year of excitement for the singer who became a star as a member of girl group S.E.S

Bada, singer and member of S.E.S, a girl group from the late 1990s to early 2000s, talks about her wedding plans, her career and more. [HYUNDAI MEDIA]

The year 2017 means so much to Bada, a singer and member of S.E.S, the hottest girl group in the late 1990s to early 2000s.She rang out 2016 reuniting with S.E.S to mark the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut; she launched her own entertainment management company; and she will tie the knot later this month with a businessman who is nine years her junior.Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, met with the 36-year-old to talk about her new beginning and more.“For me marriage was something that I had postponed for a long time,” she said. The other members of the group, Eugene and Shoo, got married several years ago. “We cannot be the fairies forever,” she said jokingly referring to how the group was promoted as “fairies,” for being pretty, mysterious and even a little surreal.Below is an edited excerpt from the interview.My fiance is such a [traditional guy]. He’s the type that doesn’t care what kind of make-up I wear and so on. And even with the magic of make-up, how would I look nine years younger all the time? (laughter) I just showed who I am throughout our relationship. He just likes it that I am always myself, no disguise.I will be wearing a dress by Gee Chunhee [a fashion designer]. She’s my best friend and mentor. She is also like a mother to me, since my mother passed away. She was so happy with the news and gladly agreed to make a dress for me as a gift.We talk about everything - sometimes trivial things but also a lot about beauty and fashion, as we are TV personalities, after all. Long before we became adults, we learned how to present ourselves in the best way possible. We also understand the importance of taking care of ourselves.Perhaps (laughs). Still, we cannot defy aging and gravity. I guess we can remain “fairies” in terms of music. For our “Remember” reunion [early this year], we tried our best to remain true to our initial musical style.Music is just my life. I cannot imagine my life without it. Female artists like Beyonce and Celine Dion seem to juggle their singing careers and family so skillfully, and that is so inspiring. I don’t think I have met the song of my life yet, but one day I do wish to release a solo album.I hope I can empathize with a broader range of people, including married women. I also hope to expand my career outside music and performance with the beauty program that I am hosting [on TV].BY HWANG JEE-YOUNG [hkim@joongang.co.kr]'3월의 신부' 바다 "나다운 모습 좋아해주는 예비신랑"드림스 컴 트루. S.E.S. 20주년 프로젝트 '리멤버' 활동을 일단락한 바다는 요즘 결혼을 위한 준비로 바쁜 나날을 보내고 있다. 현대미디어 계열의 여성오락채널 트렌디(TRENDY)에서 방영되는 뷰티예능 '메이크업 박스' 촬영장에서 마주한 바다의 두 볼은 발그레 했다. 새 신부다운 수줍음이 얼굴 곳곳에 묻어났다.바다는 봄꽃이 피어나는 3월 23일 한남동성당에서 9살 연하의 사업가 남자친구와 결혼식을 올린다. 최근의 비·김태희도 성당 결혼식으로 화제를 모았는데 바다는 "이러다 성당결혼식 붐이 일어나는 것 아닌가요"라는 너스레를 떨었다. 바다는 오래 전부터 성당에서 둘만의 약속을 꿈꿔왔다.바다의 결혼으로 S.E.S.는 국내 최초 완전체 유부녀 그룹이 된다. 20년 전 음악밖에 몰랐던 세 요정들은 어느 새 훌쩍 자라 남편과 육아 이야기로 꽃을 피우게 됐다. 바다의 웨딩화보 촬영으로 최근 모인 세 사람은 아름다운 순간을 다시 회상했다. 바다는 "우리가 언제까지 요정이겠어요~"라고 웃으며 "사실 저에게 결혼은 미뤄뒀던 일이었어요. 매일 동생들 이야기를 전해 들으며 막연하게 상상만 했던 일인데 이제 저도 하네요. 어릴 적 모여서 '우리가 결혼하면 어떨까' 주고받던 꿈같은 상황이 현실이 됐죠"라고 소감을 밝혔다.바다의 2017년은 새 출발이다. 지난 연말엔 S.E.S.로 재결합해 팬들에게 새 노래를 들려줬고 올초엔 '메이크업 박스'를 통해 첫 예능MC 자리도 꿰찼다. 1인 소속사도 설립해 독자 행보에 박차를 가하고 있다. 무엇보다 결혼이라는 인륜지대사를 앞두고 행복함을 감추지 못했다.-9살 연하남의 마음을 훔친 비결이 있다면."예비신랑은 한 마디로 산할아버지다. 그래서 다행이다. 내가 어떤 메이크업을 해도 크게 신경쓰지 않는다. 내가 아무리 동안 메이크업을 한다고 해도 9살 차이를 어떻게 극복하겠나. 그냥 내 모습을 보여주는 수밖에 없다."-예비신랑은 어떤 사람인가."나 다운 모습을 좋아해준다. 옆에서 큰 힘이 되어주는 친구다. 연하지만 의지할 수 있어서 좋다."-어떤 드레스를 입을지도 궁금하다."디자이너 지춘희 선생님께서 도와주신다. 선생님께서 흔쾌히 드레스를 선물해주신다고 해서 정말 감사했다. 존경하는 선생님이자, 베스트프렌드의 어머니이시기도 해서 그 의미가 더 크다. 하늘나라에 가신 어머니 빈자리를 지춘희 선생님께서 많이 채워주셨다. 엄마가 챙겨주는 듯한 기분이 들어 감사하다. 최고의 드레스가 나올 것 같다."-슈·유진과 어떤 이야기를 주로 나누는가."정말 주제가 다양하다. 일상 이야기도 하고 아무래도 직업이 연예인이다보니 뷰티 이야기도 많은 비중을 차지한다. 우리는 가정을 꾸리기 이전에, 스스로를 먼저 사랑하고 가꾸는 방법을 먼저 배웠기 때문에 꾸준한 관리의 중요성을 잘 알고 있다. 그게 나만 생각하는 이기적인 마음은 아니고, 요정이라 불러주는 팬들에 대한 예의이기도 하다."-이래서 S.E.S.를 요정그룹이라고 하나보다."아무리 요정이라고 불러주신다 해도 세월은 막을 수 없다. 우리도 늙는다. 다만 음악으로는 요정으로 남을 수 있을 것 같다. 이번에 '리멤버' 프로젝트 신곡인 '한폭의 그림'을 하면서 기존 S.E.S. 스타일을 많이 유지하려고 애썼다. 뮤직비디오 찍을 때에도 굉장히 고민했다. 허벅지를 드러내는 것으로 우리의 각오와 어떤 반가운 마음들을 표현해봤다(웃음)."-솔로 계획은 없나."음악 없는 내 삶은 상상할 수 없다. 셀린 디온·비욘세 등 좋아하는 팝스타들 보면 일과 가정 모두 충실하게 해낸다. 나도 그렇게 되고 싶다. 아직은 좋은 노래를 만나지 못했지만 꼭 솔로 앨범을 내려 한다."-결혼 이후 목표가 있다면."결혼했는데도 '활발한 활동을 한다' 수준에 그치지 않고, 꾸준히 인정받고 싶다. 가정이라는 울타리 안에서 안정적으로 자리를 잡고 가수로서의 행보도 넓혀나가겠다."황지영 기자