LG Electronics begins presales of G6 smartphone

LG Electronics began presales of its latest G6 smartphone in Korea on Thursday. Reservations will be open through next Thursday, just before the official market release on Friday.Orders can be placed online and at brick-and-mortar stores of Korea’s three mobile carriers: SK Telecom, KT and LG U+. Presale customers can save up to 450,000 won ($393) on the phone and receive a one-year guarantee for replacement of shattered screens.The G6 is LG’s first waterproof phone and the first Korean phone with Google Assistant. Customers who choose pricier mobile plans can receive a 100,000 to 200,000 won rebate on the phone or a 20 percent discount on their phone bill.LG hopes the G6 will make up for sluggish sales of its predecessor G5.