Homeplus celebrates 20 years with massive sale

Retail chain Homeplus is celebrating its 20th year with a giant discount event starting Friday and running through March 29.Discounted products include fresh food and imported household goods. In the first week, such goodies include 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of strawberries, live abalones, domestically-grown pork sirloin and an LED television from Daewoo Electronics.On Homeplus’ online shopping site, home electronics from foreign brands will be available at a discount. Four Silit pots from Germany will be sold at a fifth the original price, at around 300,000 won ($262), and a pressure cooker set from Fissler will go for around 200,000 won. Its original price is 900,000 won.