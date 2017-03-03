SPORTS BRIEFS

BASEBALLMarquis gives solid showing ahead of playing KoreaFormer major league All-Star Jason Marquis was solid in his tune-up outing Thursday before facing Korea at the World Baseball Classic (WBC).The 38-year-old right-hander for Israel tossed two shutout innings against the Korean Police Baseball Team, a club in the second-tier Futures League, at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul.Korea will host the WBC’s first round games for Pool A nations starting next Monday, with Israel, the Netherlands and Chinese Taipei as opponents. Marquis, who has 15 big league seasons under his belt, has been announced as the starter against Korea at 6:30 p.m. Monday.Marquis’ fastball topped out at 140 kilometers (86.9 miles) per hour but mixed in sliders and curves, as well.Israel’s team is largely made up of U.S.-born Jewish players, and a few of them, including Marquis and former New York Mets first baseman Ike Davis, have major league experience.Lee Hak-ju signs up with independent club in JapanFormer major league prospect Lee Hak-ju has signed with an independent ball club in Japan.The Tokushima Indigo Socks in the Shikoku Island League Plus announced on its website on Thursday that Lee, 26, has joined them after a foreign player tryout.Terms of his deal weren’t immediately disclosed. He must wait two years if he wants to play in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), under rules guiding players who signed their first professional contracts with a foreign club.Yonhap