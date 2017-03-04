North Korea’s Palace Intrigue

After the 14th-century Korean ruler Taejo, founder of the Joseon dynasty, chose the youngest of his eight sons to succeed him, a spurned son killed the heir apparent and at least one of his other half brothers and eventually rose to the throne. Today, rumors of royal fratricide are again swirling, this time around the court of Kim Jong-un, the ruler of North Korea.조선을 건국한 태조 이성계가 아들 8명 가운데 막내아들 방석을 후계자로 책봉하자 건국에 가장 공이 많았던 5남 방원이 왕자의 난을 일으켰다. 이복동생인 방석과 그의 동복형인 7남 방번을 죽이고 4남 방간을 유배보낸 끝에 왕좌에 오른 것이다. 그로부터 600년 넘는 세월이 흐른 지금 한반도 북쪽 왕조에서 또다시 왕자의 난이 일어났다. 북한 최고지도자 김정은의 궁궐에서 보낸 암살조가 이복형 김정남을 살해한 것이다.Last week, Mr. Kim’s estranged older half brother, Kim Jong-nam, died in Malaysia, the apparent victim of a nerve-agent attack in the Kuala Lumpur airport. The Malaysian police named several suspects, including a North Korean diplomat. Many South Koreans, without needing proof, are calling it a political assassination directed by Kim Jong-un. North Korea denies that.암살조는 말레이시아 쿠알라룸푸르 공항에서 비행기를 타려던 김정남을 신경성 맹독 물질인 VX로 공격해 숨지게 했다. 말레이시아 경찰은 북한 외교관을 포함한 용의자 여러 명을 지목했다. 한국 정부는 사건 발생 직후부터 “구체적인 증거가 없더라도 김정은이 지시한 정치적 암살이 분명하다”고 결론 내렸다.The Malaysian authorities may never be able to prove that Kim Jong-un was responsible for the death. But the rampant speculation that Mr. Kim ordered the attack is enough to send a chilling message to the North Korean people: Kim Jong-un’s reach and power can extend to all corners of the earth.북한은 이런 주장을 부인하고 있다. 그러나 김정은이 김정남의 암살을 지시했다는 의혹이 퍼진 것만으로도 북한 주민들은 간담이 서늘해졌을 것이다. 김정은의 힘이 지구상 어느 곳에도 파고들 수 있음을 보여줬기 때문이다.A head of state ordering a hit on his brother may sound medieval to modern ears. But in many ways, North Korea still operates like a feudal monarchy. The Korean tradition of leaders slaying their enemies and exiling potential claimants to the throne flourishes in Pyongyang.한 국가의 수반이 부하들에게 형의 암살을 명령하는 건 중세시대에나 있을 법한 일로 들릴 것이다. 그러나 북한은 여전히 봉건군주제로 작동하는 국가다. 정적을 숙청하고 경쟁자를 귀양보내는 한국 왕조의 역사적 전통이 북한에선 살아 숨쉬는 현실이다.Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il, and grandfather both carried out deadly purges in the early years of their rule. And Kim Jong-il sent his half brother, Kim Pyong-il, to serve as ambassador to North Korea’s embassies in distant Poland and the Czech Republic. Though he once appeared as the favorite to succeed his father, Kim Jong-nam began living abroad in exile after being caught in 2001 trying to enter Japan with a fake Dominican passport (the portly Mr. Kim used the name Pang Xiong, Chinese for “fat bear,” a detail that hints at his sense of humor).김정은의 아버지 김정일과 할아버지 김일성도 잔혹한 숙청으로 북한 전역을 피바다로 만든 전력이 있다. 김정일은 ‘곁가지’ 이복동생 김평일을 이역만리 폴란드와 체코 주재 대사로 쫓아내 평생 북한에 못 돌아오게 만들었다. 한때 김정일을 이을 후계자로 지목된 김정남은 2001년 위조된 도미니카공화국 여권으로 일본에 입국했다가 적발됐다. 그는 당시 중국어로 ‘뚱뚱한 곰’이란 뜻의 ‘팡시옹’을 가짜 이름으로 사용했다가 봉변을 당했고 이후 망명자의 삶을 살았다.The elder brother was better known for gambling than for politics. His young son, Kim Han-sol, affirmed that image in a 2012 interview in which he said, “My dad was definitely not really interested in politics.” Still, Kim Jong-nam had been vocal in his criticism of the North Korean leadership. In 2010, as Kim Jong-un was being groomed to become leader, Kim Jong-nam told TV Asahi he opposed his father’s decision to pass leadership onto a third generation. And in a book published in Japan, Kim Jong-nam was quoted as predicting that North Korea would collapse without economic reform. These were damning words from a son of Kim Jong-il and could be cause for prosecution for treason under North Korean law.김정남은 정치보다 도박으로 더 잘 알려진 인물이다. 김정남 아들 한솔도 2012년 언론 인터뷰에서 “아버지는 정치에 정말로 관심이 없었다”고 밝혀 이를 확인시켜 줬다. 그러나 김정남은 북한 지도부에 대한 쓴소리는 참지 않았다. 2010년 김정은이 최고지도자에 오를 준비에 나섰을 때 김정남은 일본 아사히 TV와의 인터뷰에서 “3대 권력 세습에 반대한다”고 말했다. “북한은 경제개혁을 하지 않으면 붕괴할 것”이란 김정남의 발언을 담은 책이 일본에서 출간되기도 했다. 아무리 김정일의 아들이라도 이렇게 평양 당국의 과오를 공개적으로 비판하면 북한에선 법에 따라 반역죄로 기소될 수 있다.The 2013 execution of Kim Jong-nam’s uncle Jang Song-thaek was an omen. Mr. Jang, the husband of Kim Jong-il’s sister who at one time was treated as a regent for the young Kim Jong-un, was accused of plotting to overthrow the regime. His execution was meant to send North Koreans a message about the dangers of crossing Kim Jong-un and ushered in an extended purge. Kim Jong-nam was said to be close to his uncle.2013년 김정남의 고모부 장성택이 사형당한 것부터 김정남에게 불운의 징조였다. 김정일 여동생 김경희의 남편인 장성택은 김정남과 가까운 사이였다. 또 젊은 나이에 최고지도자가 된 김정은의 섭정을 맡으며 최고 권력을 누리기도 했다. 김정은이 그런 장성택을 처형한 건 자신의 권위에 도전하면 어떻게 되는지 북한 주민들에게 보여주고, 더 많은 숙청을 강행하기 위한 의도였을 것이다.The state media haven’t mentioned Kim Jong-nam’s name in the reports on the death of a North Korean citizen in Malaysia, but word of the assassination has most likely circulated among elites. While Kim Jong-nam has not appeared much in the state media since falling out of favor with the regime more than 15 years ago, he was well known among elites and North Koreans who have spent time abroad — diplomats and, of course, defectors. These are the people who Kim Jong-un may have wanted to reach.북한 관영 언론들은 “말레이시아에서 북한 공민이 숨졌다”고만 보도했을 뿐 김정남의 신원은 밝히지 않았다. 그러나 북한 고위급 인사들은 그의 암살 소식을 들었을 게 분명하다. 북한을 벗어나 해외에서 15년 넘게 맴돈 김정남은 북한 언론을 탄 적이 거의 없다. 그러나 북한 고위층과 외교관, 탈북자들은 그를 잘 알고 있다. 김정은이 형을 살해함으로써 “나에게 덤비면 이렇게 된다”는 메시지를 보낸 대상은 아마도 이들일 것이다.The death comes at a time when an unprecedented number of members of the North Korean elite are defecting to South Korea, most notably Thae Yong-ho, the dapper former deputy ambassador to Britain. Mr. Thae had been making the rounds divulging the inner workings of the Kim Jong-un regime, a blow to Pyongyang and a coup for Seoul.김정남의 암살은 북한 지도층이 전례없이 한국에 망명하는 사태와 때맞춰 이뤄졌다. 요즘 탈북 고위급 인사 가운데 가장 유명한 사람은 태영호 전 영국 주재 북한 공사다. 그는 탈북한 뒤 서울에서 김정은 정권의 실상을 폭로했다. 그의 망명은 북한에는 엄청난 타격이었고, 한국 정부엔 상당한 성공작이었다.As someone who traces her lineage to King Taejo, I have a personal interest in his long-ago palace drama. In 2013, I visited Taejo’s hometown, Hamhung, in North Korea, where locals shared details of the family legends. The feuding among Taejo’s sons, I was told, so disheartened the king that he abandoned his palace in Seoul and retreated to Hamhung. For years, he refused to meet with the murderous son who eventually ascended to the throne. Legend has it that envoys bearing entreaties from the son, who ruled as King Taejong, were ordered slain before they could deliver their messages. The murdered envoys were called “Hamhung chasa” — messengers who never made it back home.전주 이씨로 태조 이성계의 후손인 필자는 600년 전 펼쳐진 태조와 태종(이방원)의 궁중암투에 관심이 많았다. 그래서 북한에 언론인으로 주재하던 2013년 태조의 고향인 함흥을 찾아 주민들로부터 이성계 가문에 대한 얘기를 들었다. 야사에 따르면 아들들의 골육상쟁에 절망한 태조는 한양의 궁궐을 떠나 고향 함흥에 칩거했다. 태종은 아버지와 만남을 원했지만 태조는 들은 척도 하지 않았다. “제발 한양으로 돌아오시라”는 태종의 간청을 전하러 태조를 찾아온 차사들은 말을 꺼내기도 전에 태조에게 죽임을 당했다고 한다. 이로 인해 ‘ 절대 돌아오지 않는 사람’을 두고 ‘함흥차사’란 말이 생겼다고 한다.With his death, and all the speculation surrounding it, Kim Jong-nam has become a modern-day Hamhung chasa — a doomed man who never made it back home. And at least until we know more about the case, Kim Jong-nam’s demise will be seen as a warning to North Koreans of the fate they risk if they cross their leader.김정남 살해를 둘러싼 갖가지 미스터리를 보면 고국으로 돌아오지 못하고 목숨을 잃은 그가 ‘현대판 함흥차사’가 됐다는 생각을 지울 수 없다. 김정남 살해에 대한 진실이 명확히 밝혀지기 전까지 북한 주민들에게 김정남의 죽음은 ‘최고 존엄’(김정은)을 거스르면 어떤 운명이 되는지 보여주는 무시무시한 경고로 남을 것이다.JEAN H. LEE진 H 리 / 전 AP 평양특파원