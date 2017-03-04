[앵커브리핑] '사즉생…살기 위해 죽다' (Dying is to live… To live on we die)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing."죽어라, 죽기 전에… 그래서 진정한 보수의 가치와 이상을 담보할 새로운 정신으로 태어나 힘들여 자라가기를…"“Die, before killed, and become reborn as a newthat can advocate the values and ideals of the true conservatism.”*entity: 실재대표적인 보수논객으로 꼽히는 소설가는 약 석 달 전 대통령 탄핵안이 국회에서 통과되기도 전에 사뭇 격앙된 어조로 이런 화두를 던진 바 있습니다.A novelist who is widely regarded as a conservative political commentator stated with a somewhat passionate tone even before the impeachment motion was passed in the National Assembly about three months ago.물론 촛불과 언론에 대한 비판을 이어가다 나온 나름의 결연한 진단이었습니다. 그는 보수가, 아니 보수의 가치가 다시 살기 위해서는 부서지고 죽는 결정을 해야 한다는… 즉, 죽어도 죽지 않는 사즉생을 이야기했습니다.It was a resolutethat he came up with as he continued to lash out at candlelight rallies and media. He said that for conservative values to live on, the current conservatives should die to be born again – he talked of “dying is living” - dying, but not dying.*diagnosis: 진단꼭 30년 전 6월 항쟁 당시 시민의 거센 민주주의 요구에 직면했던 권력자 역시 살기 위해 죽는 결정을 했습니다.In June 1987, 30 years ago, the man in power, who faced the citizens’ strong demands fordemocracy, made a decision to die, but to live on.*reinstate: 복귀시키다"전두환 대통령은 노태우 후보가 자신을 밟고 가도록 했다. 집단의 생존을 위해서다"“Chun Doo Hwan let Roh Tae-woo step over himself –his group’s survival.”*for the sake of ~ : ~를 위해서권력자의 내리막이 집단의 내리막으로 이어지지 않도록 후일을 도모하고자 하는 생존의 방식이었겠지요.It was his way of surviving, to plan for his group’s future, so that his own decline wouldn’t result in the group’s decline.그리고 그것은 진영을 가리지 않고 되풀이되기도 했습니다. 퇴임 이후 검찰 수사에 직면한 전직 대통령.And that way was employed again, from the liberal camp. Former President Roh Moo-hyun employed the way when he faced prosecutors’ investigation after his retirement."내 인생의 실패는 노무현의 것일 뿐… 진보의 실패는 더더욱 아니다. 내 인생의 좌절도 노무현의 것이어야 마땅하다. 그것이 민주주의의 좌절이 되어서는 안 된다"“My failure is a failure of only my own doing, and isn’t the failure of the progressives. Myshould only be Roh Moo-hyun’s setback; it shouldn’t be the setback of democracy.”*setback: 좌절행여나 자신 때문에 이 땅의 진보란 가치가 훼손되지는 않을까, 그는 진보의 내리막을 우려했던 것입니다.He worried of possiblythe values of progressives because of him and the decline of progressives as a whole.*defame: 훼손하다그리고 지금 탄핵심판 최종 변론과 함께 헌법재판소의 결정이 임박한 이 순간. 광장의 한쪽에선 위협의 언어들이, 헌법재판소의 심판정에선 모욕과 불복의 언어들이 날아다닙니다.At this moment when the Constitutional Court listens tothe final ruling on the impeachment motion comes near, words of threats are thrown across at the square in central Seoul, while insults are flying across in the Constitutional Court.*closing argument: 최종변론그래서 다시 펼쳐본 그 소설가의 문구…That is why wethe novelist’s words again.*recite: 읊다"위기란 곧 존립이 위협당한다는 것… 이 쇠퇴하고 허물어진 정신의 허울 벗고 새롭게 태어나지 않으면 이 땅에서 보수는 다시 발 디디기 어려울 것이다"“A crisis is that the very existence is threatened. … If the conservatives are unable to take off the deteriorating skin of spirit and become reborn, the conservatives won’t have any foothold in Korean politics in the future.”그리고 다시 그 전직 대통령의 문구…Also to recite former President Roh’s words,"정의와 진보를 추구하는 분들은 노무현을 버려야 한다. 나의 실패가 모두의 실패가 되어서는 안 되기 때문이다"“Those who crave for justice and progress need to discard Roh Moo-hyun. Because my failure shouldn’t be the progressive’s failure.”그리고 '사즉생'…Also, “Dying is living…”충무공이 권했다던 그 세상의 이치를 가장 즐겨 사용한 인물은 공교롭게도 오래전의 그 대통령이었습니다.Words of wisdom given to the world by Admiral Yi Sun-shin, the one person that used this phrase the most happened to be the former President Park Chung Hee, the late father of current impeached President Park Geun-hye.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.March 4, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster