Rallies mirror Korea’s division

Pro-Park Geun-hye supporters, bottom left, stage a massive rally on Wednesday in front of a police bus barricade while anti-Park protesters gather on the other side in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. Police parked buses as a barricade to separate the two rallies to prevent any clash between two groups. [YONHAP] 수요일 서울 도심에서 박근혜 대통령 지지자들(왼쪽 아래쪽)이 경찰 버스 바리케이드 앞쪽에서 대규모 시위를 벌이고 있다. 한편 경찰 버스 바리케이드 건너편 광화문 광장에선 박근혜 대통령 탄핵 촉구 시위자들이 집회를 하고 있다. 경찰은 충돌을 방지하기 위해 버스를 바리케이드로 주차해 두 시위대를 분리시켰다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyThursday, March 2, 2017The streets of central Seoulpeople on the national holiday tothe country’s independence movement nearly a century ago - but they were more divided than united.*be flooded with~ :~로 넘쳐나다*commemorate: 기념하다한 세기 전에 있었던 독립만세 운동을 기념하는 국경일에 서울 도심 거리는 시민들로 넘쳐났다. 그러나 시민들은 단합한 게 아니라 분열됐다.From early morning hours to around 5 p.m., the streets around Seoul Plazapeople holding up Korean national flags,“Stop impeachment!”*be filled with~ :~로 채워지다*chant: 구호를 외치다이른 아침부터 오후 5시까지 서울시청 광장 주변 거리들은 “탄핵 기각”을 외치며 태극기를 손에 들고 있는 사람들로 가득했다.They marched from the Saejongdaero intersection toward Sungnyemun Gate, the Blue House and the Constitutional Court, and gathered back at thearound 4 p.m. to continue the rally.*intersection: 교차로그들은 세종대로 교차로에서 숭례문, 청와대, 헌재를 향해 행진했고 오후 4시쯤 세종대로 교차로로 돌아와 집회를 계속했다.From 5 p.m. to later into the night, a different group gathered in Gwanghwamun Square,President Park Geun-hye, impeached over a corruption scandal involving herand longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, toimmediately. Park was impeached by the National Assembly in December and awaits a final judgment on her fate by the Constitutional Court. They marched toward the Blue House from 7 p.m.*inner circle: 핵심층*step down: 물러나다*call for~ :~를 요구하다오후 5시부터 밤늦게까지 다른 사람들이 광화문광장에 모여 핵심층과 오랜 친구인 최순실이 개입한 국정농단 사건으로 탄핵 받은 박근혜 대통령에게 즉각 하야를 요구했다. 박 대통령은 12월에 국회에 의해 탄핵 받았고 헌재의 탄핵심판 결과를 기다리고 있다. 그들은 오후 7시부터 청와대 방향으로 행진했다.The two rallies’ centers - the Saejongdaero intersection and Gwanghwamun Square - were divided by some 20 police buses. Police used 100 buses to circle the Gwanghwamun Square. Some 16,000 police officers were dispatched to the scene. Rally organizers said there were over 1 million people gathered on each side.두 시위대가 모여 있는 중심지인 세종대로 교차로와 광화문 광장은 경찰 버스 20여대로 서로 분리됐다. 경찰은 버스 1백여 대를 동원해 광화문 광장을 둘러쌌다. 경찰관 1만6천여명이 현장에 배치됐다. 집회 주최측은 양쪽에 각각 1백만명이 넘는 사람들이 모였다고 말했다.Participants in the anti-Park rally included supporters of victims of the sinking of the Sewol ferry in April 2014. In her impeachment motion, Park was accused of responsibility for thegovernment response to the sinking that killed 304 people.*botched: 실패한, 망가진2014년 4월 침몰한 세월호 희생자들을 지지하는 사람들도 탄핵 인용을 주장하는 시위대에 참가했다. 박 대통령은 세월호 희생자 304명을 구조하지 못한 정부의 무능에 대해서도 책임을 져야 한다는 내용이 탄핵안에 들어있다.They fastened yellow ribbons, symbols of supporters of the Sewol victims, to the Korean flags they were wavingthe independence movement. The ribbons were meant to differentiate them from the pro-Park rallies, known for theiruse of Korean national flags.*in commemoration of~: ~를 기념하여*profligate: 낭비하는, 마구 사용하는그들은 세월호 희생자 지지를 상징하는 노란색 리본을 태극기에 매달고 독립만세 운동을 기념하여 흔들고 있었다. 노란색 리본은 태극기를 마구잡이로 사용하는 탄핵 반대 시위자들로부터 그들을 구분하는 표식이었다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)