Cutting off the oil pipeline

A 29.4 kilometer (18.2 mile) pipeline is linking Basan oil storage center, located on the outskirts of Dandong, China, and Bonghwa chemical factory in Baekma-ri, North Pyongan Province, North Korea. Using this pipeline, which crosses the Yalu River, the North brings in China’s crude oil and refines it at the chemical factory for the uses of the military, transportation and power generation. An annual average of 500,000 tons is supplied since 2000, and the amount is about 95 percent of the North’s total petroleum consumption.The North makes up for the rest through smuggling and a supply from Russia. About 200,000 tons of petroleum products, not crude oil, are imported annually. Compared to South Korea’s 110 million tons of oil consumption in 2015, the numbers show the seriousness of the North’s “oil famine.”At the markets in the North, oil and oil-based products are being briskly traded, which were smuggled out from the military, state transportation offices and power plants and petroleum products. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which has more fire power than coal and wood but does not produce smoke, is particularly popular. LPG is produced with crude oil from China. In order to move a tank, fly a military plane, fire a missile, move troops, ship agricultural and industrial products to consumers and allow the people to live, the North is completely dependent on China’s oil supply. Without oil, it cannot fight a war.China’s oil is like a dying patient’s oxygen mask, and that patient is North Korea. Kim Kyung-sool, a senior researcher of the Korea Energy Economics Institute, gave a very detailed explanation. “The North will not even last a few days if China turns off the pipeline, as it is relying 100 percent on China’s crude oil and 90 percent on petroleum products. The national system will collapse immediately and the entire society will panic,” he said.China’s cutting the oil connection is the only shortcut to break the recalcitrant Kim Jong-un. We and China know the answer. The problem is that China does not use this card. China opposes the North’s nuclear arms program and China is enraged by Kim’s assassination of his China-friendly uncle and half brother, once protected by Beijing. However, China does not cut the pipeline. Why is that?Professor Lee Hee-ok of Sungkyunkwan University, a China expert, said the outcome would be too grave. “Once the pipeline is turned off, restoration is difficult. China only uses such an option as the last resort, when it sees that its core interest was infringed on. The pipeline is a strategic card, and using it now would be using a strategic card tactically.”According to Kim, oil from Daqing is rich in paraffin. If the oil does not flow, hardened paraffin will be stuck in the pipeline. In order to reuse the pipeline, paraffin should be melted down. The process means time. China, therefore, leaves the pipeline as a final option. A measure before using this is China’s decision to stop importing North Korean coal. Coal accounts for 40 percent of North Korea’s export, and it is clearly a serious blow to the North. For China, it is an unprecedented move to implement the UN Security Council resolution 2321 to sanction the North.According to the UN Security Council’s resolution, the North’s ceiling limit to export coal for this year is 7.5 million tons, worth about $400 million. But it remains to be seen if China will continue to stop importing coal from the North next year and beyond. More importantly, it remains to be seen if the North will stop its nuclear and missile development only because its export of coal was blocked. The North will unlikely give up.China must pay special attention to the uneasiness in Washington. The North’s test-firing of a ballistic missile with solid fuel from a mobile launcher on Feb. 12 was an extreme provocation to the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump calls the issue a “very, very high priority.” The U.S. Congress is also urging stronger measures on the North day after day. Among the considered measures is a preemptive strike on the North’s nuclear and missile facilities. Kim’s madness and Trump’s wildness are now on a collision path.How much more madness from Kim, who cannot think normally, is needed for China to use its final option? The United States’ concern for the Pukguksong-2 missile is reasonable. If the North takes one more step forward, it is only a matter of time before it will have inter-continental ballistic missiles with a range of more than 10,000 kilometers, which is enough to reach the U.S. mainland. The neo-neo-conservatives of the Trump administration, therefore, are seriously considering a preemptive strike on the North.A preemptive strike means war. China, instead of complaining about the deployment plan of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, should cut off the oil pipeline. It must give the North an ultimatum first. If the North does not freeze its nuclear and missile programs within three to six months, China ought to reduce the oil supply to the North by 50,000 tons to 100,000 tons a month. If the North still continues its nuclear and missile provocations, China should completely shut the pipeline down.중국 단둥 외곽 바산(八山) 원유 저장소에서 북한 평안북도 피현군 백마리 봉화화학공장까지 29.4㎞의 송유관이 깔려 있다. 북한은 압록강 강바닥을 건너는 이 송유관을 통해서 중국 원유를 들여와 봉화화학공장에서 정유해 군사/수송/발전용으로 공급한다. 2000년대 들어 연간 50만t이 조금 넘는 규모요, 북한이 소비하는 석유의 95% 정도를 차지한다.부족분은 러시아산과 밀수입으로 보충한다. 원유 아닌 석유제품으로 수입하는 것도 한 해 20여 만t 수준이다. 2015년 한국의 석유소비량 1억1000만t과 비교하면 북한의 “석유 기근”이 얼마나 심각한지 알 수 있다.북한의 장마당에서는 군/국가수송기관/발전소에서 빼돌린 석유와, 석유를 기반으로 한 제품들이 활발하게 거래되고 있다. 특히 인기가 있는 것은 석탄과 땔나무보다 화력이 세고 연기가 나지 않는 액화석유가스(LPG)다. 액화석유가스라는 것도 중국에서 수입한 원유에서 만드는 것이다. 북한이 탱크 한 대 움직이는 데, 군용기 한 대 띄우는 데, 미사일 한 발 쏘아올리는 데, 군대를 이동하는 데, 농산품과 공업제품을 소비지까지 실어 나르는 데, 주민들이 일상생활을 하는 데까지 전적으로 중국의 석유에 의존하고 있다. 석유 없인 전쟁도 못한다.중국 석유는 북한에 응급실 환자가 끼고 있는 산소마스크 같은 생명선이다. 이런 사정을 에너지경제연구원 선임연구원 김경술 박사가 실감 나게 설명했다: “원유 100%, 석유제품 90%를 중국에 의존하고 있는 현실에서 중국이 송유관을 잠가 버리면 북한은 며칠을 못 버틴다. 순식간에 국가시스템이 무너지고 사회 전체가 심리적 공황 상태에 빠진다.”중국이 북-중 석유커넥션을 끊는 것, 그것만이 엽기적인 김정은을 길들이는 지름길이다. 그 답을 중국도 알고 우리도 안다. 문제는 중국이 그 수단을 쓰지 않는 데 있다. 중국이 북핵에 반대한다면서, 친중파 고모부와 한때 중국이 보호했던 이복형을 암살한 패륜아 김정은에 분노하면서도 대북 석유 공급을 못 끊는 이유는 무엇인가.중국 문제 전문가 이희옥(성균관대) 교수의 진단이다: “그 카드는 결과가 너무 엄중하다. 송유관은 한번 잠그면 회복이 힘들다. 중국은 핵심 이익이 침해됐다고 판단될 때 최후 수단으로 그런 카드를 쓴다. 석유는 전략적 카드인데 그걸 지금 쓰는 건 전략적 카드를 전술적으로 쓰는 것이다.”김경술 박사의 설명에 따르면 다칭(大慶)산 석유에는 파라핀 성분이 많아 기름이 흐르지 않으면 굳어버린 파라핀 입자들이 송유관에 달라붙는다.다시 쓸려면 파라핀 입자들을 녹여야 한다. 시간이 걸린다는 말이다. 결국 중국은 석유를 최후의 카드로 남겨둔다는 것이다. 그에 앞선 단계의 조치가 북한산 석탄 수입 중단 결정이다. 북한 수출의 40%를 차지하는 석탄의 수출길이 막히는 것은 분명히 북한에는 심각한 타격이다. 중국으로서는 유엔 안보리 대북제재 결의 2321호에 대한 전례 없는 동참이다.안보리가 정한 북한의 올해 석탄 수출 상한선은 금액 기준 4억 달러, 물량 기준 750만t이다. 그러나 중국이 북한산 석탄 수입 중단을 내년과 그 이후에도 계속할지는 미지수다. 더 중요한 건 북한이 석탄 수출길이 막혔다고 순순히 핵미사일 개발을 중단 할 것인가다. 아마도 북한은 굴복하지 않을 것이다.중국은 워싱턴의 심상치 않은 분위기를 잘 읽어야 한다. 북한이 지난 12일 이동식 발사대에서 고체연료로 북극성-2형 탄도미사일 실험을 한 것이 미국을 극도로 자극해버렸다. 트럼프 대통령은 이 문제가 “매우 매우” 심각하여 강력하게 다루겠다고 선언했다. 의회도 연일 대북 초강경 조치를 계속 촉구하고 있다. 초강경 조치에는 북한 핵미사일 시설에 대한 선제타격이 포함된다. 엽기적 김정은과 난폭한 트럼프가 마주 보고 충돌 궤도를 달리는 상황이이다.정상적인 사고회로가 막혀버린 김정은이 어떤 망동을 더 저질러야 중국은 최후의 카드를 쓸 것인가. 미국이 북극형-2형에 긴장하는 데는 합리적 이유가 있다. 이제 북한 미사일 기술이 한 걸음만 더 나아가면 사정거리 1만㎞ 이상으로 미국 본토에 닿는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 등장은 시간문제라는 판단이다. 그래서 트럼프 정부의 네오-네오콘들은 선제타격을 진지하게 고려한다.선제타격은 전쟁을 의미한다. 중국은 사드(THAAD, 고고도미사일방어) 타령만 하지 말고 대북 석유 카드를 쓸 때다. 먼저 북한에 최후통첩을 하고 3~6개월 안에 핵미사일을 동결하지 않으면 한 달에 5만t 또는 10만t씩 대북 석유 공급을 줄여나가야 한다. 그래도 북한이 핵미사일 개발로 도발을 계속하면 그때는 대북 송유관을 완전히 잠가 버리는 것이다.