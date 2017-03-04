Creating a child-friendly society (국문)

Last month, I visited Stockholm, Sweden to cover the Stockholm Furniture and Light Fair and other design events around the city. I attended over ten events in three days, meeting dozens of Swedish designers, architects and civil servants.
I used various means of public transportation, subway, bus and tram, to travel from my hotel to exhibition halls, galleries and architect offices. I also walked 20 to 30 minutes. Winter was severe in February in Stockholm, but I had a chance to observe Swedish lifestyle closely.
Some of the common themes that come up when explaining Sweden are its high fertility rate and family-friendly policies. Sweden’s fertility rate is 1.88, higher than the OECD average of 1.68 and far ahead of Korea’s 1.17, lowest among the OECD members. The secret to a high fertility rate that I found in Sweden was the seamlessly children-centered environment.
Scene 1: Kajsa was one of the guides in charge of reporters from nine countries — Brazil, Germany, Russia, Japan, France and more.
After 2 to 3 p.m., Kajsa was not to be seen, as she went to pick up her child. She starts her day early, so her husband would drop the child off at the daycare. And Kajsa is the one to pick up the child in the afternoon. The official schedule went on till evening, but no exception was made for her flexible hours. Her colleagues said, “When it comes to children, there is no exception.”
Scene 2: Kajsa could not report to work because her child was sick. All she had to do was to call and inform the office. Neither she nor her colleagues found it inconvenient. Everyone thinks that children could get sick, and it is a natural part of raising a child. In Sweden, parents can use up to 120 days of sick leave for children under 12. They don’t need to provide a doctor’s note, and annual vacation days are not affected (of course, some may take advantage of the system).
Scene 3: When a kneeling bus arrives, only strollers can get onboard using the back door. Riders with stroller’s get on the bus for free. It is to save the parents and caregivers the hassle of walking over to the front of the car to pay, leaving the child in the stroller. The system is considerate of the feelings of the parents and minimizes inconvenience of parenting. Buses were filled with strollers. It was trivial yet necessary service to keep parents connected with the world while raising children. I couldn’t help feeling sorry for the countless Korean women who raise children in isolated settings.
Last year, the number of newborn babies in Korea was a record low, and presidential hopefuls presenting campaign pledges addressing low fertility rate. They mostly talk about expanding national and public day care centers and extending maternity and childcare leaves. But rather than policies that require a huge budget, caring policies that enhance the quality of life for parents and children in realistic setting would bring more feasible changes, especially when the entire nation is willing to pay half of their income as tax as Swedes do.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 2, Page 30.
*The author is a deputy lifestyle news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
PARK HYUN-YOUNG
지난달 스웨덴 스톡홀름에 다녀왔다. 북유럽 가구의 세계 최대 전시회인 ‘스톡홀름 가구 조명 전시회’와 시내 곳곳에서 열린 디자인 행사를 취재하는 일정이었다. 사흘간 10여 개의 일정을 빡빡하게 소화하면서 디자이너와 건축가, 공무원 등 스웨덴인 수십 명을 만났다.
호텔에서 전시장, 갤러리에서 건축사무소 등 미팅 장소를 오갈 때 지하철·버스·트램 등 대중교통을 이용했다. 20~30분씩 걷기도 했다. 스톡홀름의 2월 추위는 혹독했지만 스웨덴인의 생활을 가까이에서 관찰하는 수확을 얻었다.
스웨덴을 설명하는 키워드 중에는 높은 출산율과 가족 친화 정책이 있다. 스웨덴의 출산율은 1.88이다. 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 평균 1.68보다 높고, 출산율 1.17로 OECD 최저 출산 국가인 한국에 비하면 최우등생이다. 현장에서 느낀 고출산의 비결은 아이를 중심으로 한 ‘심리스(seamless)’ 환경이었다.
#장면 1. 브라질·독일·러시아·일본·프랑스 등 9개국에서 온 기자들을 안내한 담당자 중 한 명인 카이사는 오후 2~3시쯤이면 보이지 않았다. 유아원에 아이를 데리러 가기 때문이다. 그가 오전 일찍 출근하면 남편이 아이를 유아원에 맡겼고, 대신 오후 픽업은 그의 몫이다. 공식 일정이 오후 8~9시에 끝났지만 그의 유연 근무는 예외가 없었다. 동료들은 “아이에게도 예외는 없다”며 빈자리를 메웠다.
#장면 2. 며칠 전 카이사는 아이가 아파 출근하지 못했다고 한다. 아침에 전화로 아이가 아프다는 걸 사무실에 알리는 걸로 절차는 끝. 공백에 대해 그도, 동료도 불편하게 생각하지 않았다. 아이들이 아픈 건 육아의 자연스러운 과정이라는 생각을 누구나 갖고 있기 때문이다. 스웨덴에서는 12세 이하 자녀가 아프면 연간 최대 120일까지 ‘자녀 질병 휴가’를 쓸 수 있다. 의사 소견서도 필요 없고, 정기 휴가를 깎아 먹지도 않는다(물론, 제도를 악용하는 문제는 있다).
#장면 3. 저상버스가 도착하면 유모차만 뒷문으로 승차할 수 있다. 유모차를 끌고 버스를 타면 공짜다. 아이를 두고 요금을 내기 위해 운전석까지 가지 않도록 배려한 것이다. 부모의 불안한 마음, 사소한 불편을 덜어주는 제도다. 버스 안은 늘 유모차로 가득 찼다. 아이를 키우는 동안 세상과 단절되지 않게 해주는, 사소하지만 필요한 서비스다. 아이와 단둘이 고립된 생활을 하는 많은 한국의 ‘독박 육아’ 여성들이 떠올랐다.
지난해 출생아 수가 사상 최저를 기록한 데다 대선 국면에 접어들면서 예비후보들이 저출산 공약을 쏟아내고 있다. 국공립 어린이집 확대, 육아휴직 기간 연장 등 시설이나 기한을 늘리겠다는 주장이 대부분이다. 하지만 막대한 예산이 드는 큰 제도 도입보다 현실적인 여건 안에서 아이와 부모의 삶의 질을 높이는 세심한 정책이 실질적인 변화를 가져오지 않을까. 스웨덴처럼 온 국민이 소득의 절반을 세금으로 낼 각오가 아니라면 더욱 그렇다.
박현영 라이프스타일부 차장