Entering an age of reason (국문)
저출산 고령사회 전담부서부터 만들어야
Mar 04,2017
Recent demographic data point to a gloomy future of South Koreans. Newborns last year totaled 406,300. Marriages numbered 281,700, almost the same as the death toll, which was 281,000.
This year, the challenge will be whether the country can keep the number of births above 400,000 threshold and whether the number of marriages will outnumber deaths as the society faces looming danger of under-population and an overwhelming elderly population.
Experts have long warned of the imminent risk from low birth rates and an aging society. The latest data show the danger has arrived on our shores. The Korean Economic Association for the first time this year addressed the phenomenon of an aging society as the major risk to the Korean economy.
Lee Hyun-hoon, professor of Kangwon National University, cited European and North American cases where a rise of 10 percentage points in the number of people 65 years or older translated to a 3.5 percentage point cut in annual growth, arguing that this could cause an economic slowdown.
Without radical action, we will arrive at an irreversible consequence. Some suggest the next administration should create a deputy prime minister position or a government office to spearhead policy and fight demographic challenges.
The government has spent more than 100 trillion won ($87 billion) since legislating a law in 2005 to fight the low birth rate and aging society.
A special committee also has been active under the president. Yet the committee often did not even hold a single meeting in a year. Because there is no office with clear jurisdiction, policies have been unsystematically and randomly drawn up by separate government offices.
There were many ideas, but policy efficacy was low due to a lack of drive and concentration. An independent office must be created to push ahead with a strong and consistent campaign to sustain our population at an appropriate and active level. Presidential candidates must each devise an agenda on the issue.
JoongAng Ilbo, March 3, Page 34.
최근 속속 발표되고 있는 인구통계는 우리의 암울한 미래를 앞서 보여준다. 지난해 출생아 수는 겨우 40만 명 턱걸이(40만6300명)에 그쳤고, 혼인건수(28만1700건)와 사망건수(28만1000건)가 비슷해졌다. 올해 인구문제의 관건은 출생아 수 40만 명 지키기가 가능하냐는 것 정도이고, 사망건수가 혼인건수를 추월하고 고령 인구가 유소년 인구의 수를 앞서는 인구지진(Age-quake)은 예고된 대로 진행될 것이다.
전문가들은 이미 수년 전부터 올해를 기점으로 저출산·고령사회의 충격이 경제 전반에 나타나기 시작할 것이라는 점을 경고해 왔다. 이러한 경고가 허언이 아니었다는 점을 통계가 보여주고 있는 것이다. 한국경제학회가 올해 처음 개최한 경제정책 세미나에서도 한국 경제 위기의 중요 요인으로 인구 고령화 현상을 논의했다. 이현훈 강원대 교수는 “우리보다 앞서 고령화 사회에 진입한 유럽과 북미의 사례를 보면 65세 이상 고령 인구가 10%포인트 증가하면 연평균 경제성장률이 3.5%포인트 감소하는 것으로 나타났다”며 고령화 사회 자체가 경기침체의 원인이 되고 있음을 지적했다.
이제 느슨한 인구정책으론 우리나라의 인구 위기를 넘을 수 없는 단계에 와 있다. 최근 차기 정부에 대해 정부조직 안에 인구부총리 혹은 인구부 신설을 요구하는 목소리가 커지고 있는 것도 그래서다. 그동안 저출산·고령화 사회 정책이 없었던 건 아니다. 2005년 저출산·고령화 사회 기본법을 제정한 이래 100조원 이상의 예산을 쏟아부었고, 대통령 직속 위원회를 설치했지만 정책 효과를 거두지 못했다. 대통령 직속 위원회는 회의 한 번 열리지 않은 해가 있을 정도로 이 문제에 대한 경각심이 낮았고, 총괄부서가 없다 보니 부처마다 끼워넣기식 대책을 내놨다. 다양성은 있었지만 선택과 집중이 되지 않아 효율이 낮아진 것이다. 앞으로 인구문제가 우리 경제와 미래의 발목을 잡지 않으려면 이제라도 강력하고 효율적인 정책을 추진할 수 있도록 독립 부처를 출범시키는 방안을 고민해야 한다. 향후 5년을 책임지겠다는 대선주자들이 가장 먼저 풀어야 할 숙제이기도 하다.