BtoB releases teasers photos before album

Boy group BtoB is gearing up for their comeback on March 6. The group released teaser photos for their 10th mini-album, titled “Feel’eM” yesterday, with all seven members posing in front of a green background. Each photo of the members features different props, keeping fans guessing what the concept of the new music will be.The group’s newest mini-album “Feel’eM” consists of five songs. Three of the members Ilhoon, Hyunsik and Minhyuk have participated in writing the lyrics, composing and arranging the album’s songs.Prior to the album’s release, BtoB is scheduled to hold their third official fan meet called “BtoB’s Secret Room” in Korea’s University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium.BtoB debuted in 2012 and are known for their hits “Beep Beep,” “You’re So Fly” and their first chart topper “It’s Okay.”By Kim Jung-kyoon