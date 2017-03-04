Girl’s Day to make long-awaited comeback

Girl group Girl’s Day is finally making a comeback in late March. A source from the girl group’s agency, DreamT Entertainment, said yesterday that the group wrapped up recording in January and will release a mini-album at the end of this month. The source said, “The date isn’t chosen yet, but we are planning a comeback in March. We are still in talks regarding the concept, but will shoot the video next week.”It’s the group’s first release since “Ring My Bell” in 2015. The four members have been focused on individual activities since, with Hyeri and Minah playing lead roles in dramas and Sojin and Yura showing up as guests on many television variety programs.Girl’s Day rose to the top after their debut in 2010, with hit songs such as “Expect,” “Female President” and “Something.”Minah, the leader of the group, teased the comeback with a live video a day before the announcement, saying “Girl’s Day is coming back really soon, stay healthy until we do.”By Kim Jung-kyoon