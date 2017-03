The National Hangeul Museum is holding a special exhibition, “Hangeul Design: Prototypes and Future of the Korean Alphabet,” in which contemporary designers are presenting their vision for the alphabet’s future. Seen here O He-zin’s “Series on Changed Scenery” (left) and Ahn Byung-hak’s “Imagination on the Relationship between Sound and Shape of Hangeul.”[NATIONAL HANGEUL MUSEUM]