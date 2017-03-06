One Direction’s Tomlinson arrested in LA

LOS ANGELES - One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been arrested for allegedly attacking a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, an incident the singer’s lawyer described as “provoked” by paparazzi.The incident happened Friday after Tomlinson, arriving on a flight with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, asked a photographer to stop filming. After an alleged scuffle, the photographer made a citizen’s arrest on Tomlinson.Police responded and took Tomlinson into custody. He was later released, and a court date was set for March 29.Martin Singer, his lawyer, in a statement said the paparazzi “provoked and caused the altercation” and that Tomlinson came to his girlfriend’s defense after she was being “attacked.”One Direction, which formed in 2010, has h-ad hits including “Drag Me Down,” “Story of My Life,” “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Perfect” and “Best Song Ever.”AP