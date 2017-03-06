Psy ready to release a new album in April

Pop musician Psy plans to showcase a new album in April, marking his first release since December 2015.YG Entertainment said the Korean rapper has also finished filming the accompanying music video.The rapper-producer became a global sensation with his track “Gangnam Style” in 2012. Psy also garnered popularity with other songs including “Gentleman,” “Hangover” and “Daddy.”The music video for “Gangnam Style” has more than 2.7 billion views on YouTube.Yonhap